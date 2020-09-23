Anonymous Donor Gives $200,000 to 20 Theaters in Maine

The donation was made to the Maine Community Foundation.

An anonymous donor has given $200,000 to 20 community theaters across Maine through the Maine Community Foundation, Press Herald reports.

"In addition to its emergency response to COVID-19, the Maine Community Foundation and its donors are working to build resiliency in Maine communities," foundation President and CEO Steve Rowe said. "In this case, an anonymous donor has chosen to shine a spotlight on smaller community theaters and how they are a critical part of a community's identity and creative spirit. We are grateful for the donor's generosity and vision."

Theaters receiving money include Bagaduce Theatre, Brooksville; Belfast Maskers; Celebration Barn Theater, South Paris; Center Theatre, Dover-Foxcroft; City Theatre, Biddeford; Deertrees Theatre, Harrison; Denmark Arts Center; Eastport Arts Center; The Grand Auditorium, Ellsworth; LA Public Theatre, Lewiston; Lakewood Theatre, Madison; Lincoln Theater, Damariscotta; New Surry Repertory Theatre and Acting School, Blue Hill; Opera House Arts, Stonington; Rangeley Friends of the Performing Arts; Saco River Theater, Bar Mills; Schoodic Arts for All, Winter Harbor; The Theater at Monmouth; Waterville Creates; and Wintergreen Arts Center, Presque Isle.

Read more on Press Herald.

