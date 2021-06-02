ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Will Return To The Maine Stage - Community Little Theatre This Month

NYC's Royal Family Productions is bringing back Chris Henry's popular adaptation of the novel Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery for one day only. Anne of Green Gables: Part I was a sold-out hit when performed at South Road Farm last September, and this remount pairs it for the first time with Anne of Green Gables: Part II.

These one-woman shows have been adapted and directed by Chris Henry with Creative Direction by Lorna Ventura. This special pared-down presentation has been adapted specifically for this production. This production will take place at Community Little Theatre, located at 30 Academy St, in Auburn. Tickets are $20, $100, with $250 VIP tickets. Part I will play at 6:30 PM on Thursday, June 17th, followed by Part II at 6:30 PM on Friday, June 18th. Both parts will play back to back on Saturday, June 18th, with Part I starting at 5:30 PM and Part II starting at 7:30 PM. If you purchase general admission tickets for Part I and Part II together, you save $10! Tickets need to be purchased in advance by visiting www.RoyalFamilyProductions.org.

Chris Henry has adapted Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery into a one-woman, all-ages theatrical experience starring Nicole Renee Johnson. Part I shares the journey of Anne Shirley; an imaginative, red-headed, hot-tempered, eleven-year-old orphan, and what happens when she is accidentally brought to the home of quiet siblings Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert in Prince Edward Island. Part II continues the journey with Anne as she navigates her new life in Avonlea - by going to school, making new friends, and trying to control her temper.

Henry is a native of Winthrop, Maine, and is thrilled that Royal Family is able to bring this production to a wider audience in her home state.

Following COVID Protection guidelines, patrons will be required to wear masks throughout the performance.

Anne of Green Gables: Part 1 will star Nicole Renee Johnson with Erica Misilo. Anne of Green Gables: Part II brings back Nicole and Erica, and also stars Rebecca Whitney Klein, with Emily Anne Davis. The creative team for these productions includes original music by Amanda Armstrong, Lars Jacobsen, and Bart Kuebler; lighting design by Ashley Braga, original costume design by Cheyenne Sykes, with sound design by Chet Miller. Caroline May is the Associate Director with a production team including Danny Gay, David Marshall, and Ann Fairchild. (New York Premiere lighting and set design by Cheyenne Sykes and projection design by Chelsie McPhilimy.)

ROYAL FAMILY's mission is to galvanize the Times Square community by cultivating raw talent, collaborating with seasoned artists, and inspiring audiences with a diversity of lion-hearted theatre. To us, everyone in the theatre community is not only royalty but family. Our programs and productions give artists space at all stages of their careers. We don't want to tell just any story: we want to best serve artists in telling their own stories. In today's political and social climate, it is also more important than ever to celebrate all voices-especially those underrepresented in the traditional theatre space. At Royal Family, we celebrate the work of female artists, playwrights of color, works with LGBTQIA themes, and artists of all ages and body types.

Royal Family has been a creative incubator of original, humanistic plays for over a decade. Bravery and fearlessness are imperative to our process. Artists and audiences alike are challenged in a creative safe space to explore the humor and the tangled truths of the human condition. As actor and first-time playwright Anthony Rapp (Rent, Dazed and Confused, Star Trek: Discovery) observes, "Royal Family is committed to truthful, heartfelt, alive, theatrical storytelling. It's vital to the human experience and hard to come by."

Royal Family was established in 2007 by Katie Avebe, Mary Bernardi, Chris Henry and Andy Theodorou as a home for artists wishing to challenge and transform the traditional theatre canon. Since its launch, Royal Family has developed lasting relationships with highly regarded theatre professionals such as Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America, Tony-Nominee Wit) and Anthony Rapp (Rent, If/Then, Dazed and Confused); and has partnered with artists including John Cariani (Tony Nominee Fiddler on the Roof, The Band's Visit, Something Rotten), Adriane Lenox (Tony Winner Doubt, Tony Nominee After Midnight), Mary Testa (Tony Nominee On the Town, Tony Nominee 42nd Street, Tony Nominee Oklahoma), Stephanie J. Block (Tony Winner The Cher Show, Tony Nominee The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Tony Nominee Falsettos), Andréa Burns (In The Heights, On Your Feet), Maddie Corman (Accidentally Brave, Some Kind of Wonderful, Next Fall), Adrienne C. Moore (Orange is the New Black, For Colored Girls...), Constance Shulman (Orange is the New Black, The Rose Tattoo), Penny Fuller (Tony Nominee Applause, Tony Nominee The Dinner Party), and Taye Diggs (Rent, Hedwig and the Angry Inch). Our productions have been reviewed by The New York Times, Time Out, The Village Voice, The Boston Globe, Time Out London, The London Times, and The Irish Times and featured three years in a row in the esteemed Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Recent highlights include the first annual Female+ Forward Festival, featuring new work by Queen Esther, Rosa Arredondo, and Iman Shuk, curated and directed by Lorna Ventura Women on Fire: Stories from the Frontlines and Women on Fire: Scorching the Dividing Lines which featured a rotating cast of more than 40 women, including Kathleen Chalfant, Maddie Corman, Catherine Curtin, Pamela Dunlap, Penny Fuller, Laura Gomez, Cady Huffman, Adriane Lenox, Cynthia Mace, Adrienne C. Moore, Laila Robins, Constance Shulman, Mary Testa, Tonye Patano, Maryann Plunkett, Alysia Reiner, Lianah Sta. Ana, Ashley Williams and more, the World Premiere of Anne of Green Gables: Part 1 starring Ali Ewoldt, a workshop of Anne of Green Gables: Part 2