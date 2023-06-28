AN ILIAD Comes to Theater At Monmouth

The performance is on Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 PM.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Tony Award Winning TITANIC Creator Lauds MSMT Production as 'Groundbreaking' Photo 1 Interview: Tony Award Winning TITANIC Creator Lauds MSMT Production as 'Groundbreaking'
Review: SINGING IN THE RAIN at Ogunquit Playhouse Photo 2 Review: SINGING IN THE RAIN at Ogunquit Playhouse
Review: MARY POPPINS Soars to New Heights at The Bangor Opera House Photo 3 Review: MARY POPPINS Soars to New Heights at The Bangor Opera House
Interview: A Conversation with BUDDY HOLLY's Andrew Harvey and Jayson Elliott Photo 4 Interview: A Conversation with BUDDY HOLLY's Andrew Harvey and Jayson Elliott

AN ILIAD Comes to Theater At Monmouth

AN ILIAD Comes to Theater At Monmouth

Theater at Monmouth's Brave New Worlds Season continues with An Iliad adapted by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare, based on Homer's The Iliad translated by Robert Fagles. An Iliad is a modern-day retelling of Homer's classic poem. The ancient tale of the Trojan War and the modern world collide in this captivating theatrical experience. The Poet recalls the nobility, savagery, and valor of Trojan War battles and warriors, while exploring the human costs of war through the centuries. This tour-de-force adaptation weaves humanity's unshakable attraction to warfare with the music of the muses, capturing the contradictory conditions of glory and violence with spellbinding modernity, and raises the question: Has anything really changed since the Trojan War? Answer for yourself on Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 PM.

The setting is simple: the empty theater. The time is now: the present moment. The lone figure onstage is a storyteller-possibly Homer, possibly one of the many bards who followed in his footsteps. He is fated to tell this story throughout history. This is a story you may think you know; a classic featuring gods and warriors. Homer's epic is reborn through the heart of a war-weary poet. Bathed in bravery, blood, and the heat of battle, the telling ravages the Poet every time he tells the tale. But there's a reason he's got the job. He may be able to make us understand. Perhaps he could make us stop.

Though the show was presented in the Fall of 2021, Director (and TAM's Producing Artistic Director), Dawn McAndrews felt the show deserved a second time around, citing that the first time "the pandemic kept audiences from experiencing it to the fullest". McAndrews continues, "Here we are in 2023, facing continued war across the globe, we decided to bring the play, and Mark Cartier, back to remind us of the years of conflict that have been endured through the ages, since the time of Homer, and the leagues of Poets that have spoken these tales."

An Iliad features Mark S. Cartier* reprising his role as The Poet. Originally Directed by Bill Van Horn, Directed for 2023 by Dawn McAndrews, Set Design by Jim Alexander, Costume Design by Michelle Handley, Lighting Design by Erin Fauble and Sound Design by Scott O'Brien, with Stage Management by Dominique Nadeau*, Assistant Stage Management by Sydney Enthoven, and Props Supervision by Madelaine Foster.

Audience Engagement Programs

Post-Performance Discussions. Join us on selected weekend evening performances for Post-Performance Discussions with the cast and creative team. Discuss the critical historical, artistic, and cultural perspectives of the worlds of each individual play. Post-Performance Discussion will take place on the following date: Saturday, July 15 following the performance of The Story of My Life, Saturday, July 22 following the performance of Richard II, Sunday, July 30 following the performance of As You Like It, Saturday, August 5 following the performance of An Iliad, and Saturday, July 29 following the performance of The Importance of Being Earnest.

Tickets, Subscriptions, and Ways to Save. A TAM subscription offers savings and exclusive benefits like priority seating and ticket exchanges. Gold, Flex, General, or Senior Passes are available for purchase, so whether you want a ticket for each show or five tickets to one show, there's an option for you. Single tickets for the Summer Repertory and Fall Show are $40 for adults, $35 for senior citizens, and $25 for students (18 and under).

Opening Nights are Educator Nights. Educators receive 20% off the general ticket price with a valid photo ID at the Box Office.

Under 30 Rush Tickets. For patrons under 30, $10 Rush Tickets are available for up to 20 audience members at each performance in the season excluding the Family Show and Special Events. Contact the Box Office by email boxoffice@theateratmonmouth.org or by calling 207.933.9999 after 10 a.m. on the day of the show. Requests made before the Box Office is open will not be processed.

For calendar and reservations, please contact the TAM Box Office at 207.933.9999 or visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Maine

1
SQUEEZE ME! Premieres At The Theater Project Photo
SQUEEZE ME! Premieres At The Theater Project

The Theater Project is thrilled to present the world premiere of SQUEEZE ME!, a brand new musical comedy from Maine-based writer and songwriter Brian Daly, creator of COME OUT SWINGIN'! and LAUGHING ALL THE WAY. He also wrote CAULDRON BUBBLE, which premiered at The Theater Project, and BIG AND HAIRY, a Showtime Family Original cable feature starring Richard Thomas.

2
Searsmont Composer Robert Sirotas Muzzy Ridge Concerts Returns For Third Season Photo
Searsmont Composer Robert Sirota's Muzzy Ridge Concerts Returns For Third Season

Composer Robert Sirota's third annual Muzzy Ridge Concerts series brings the highly acclaimed Fischer Duo and GRAMMY-nominated Neave Trio to Maine for performances presented over two weekends in August.

3
Interview: Tony Award Winning TITANIC Creator Lauds MSMT Production as Groundbreaking Photo
Interview: Tony Award Winning TITANIC Creator Lauds MSMT Production as 'Groundbreaking'

On one of its most gala evenings in recent memory, Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark and Maine State Music Theatre celebrated Maury Yeston,Tony/Drama Desk/Olivier Award winning composer and lyricist of TITANIC, with two standing room only performances of the company’s recent revival, directed and choreographed by Marc Robin. And Yeston, who had journeyed to Maine to see his work performed at the Pickard Theater on June 22 and 23, in turn celebrated the work of the company, calling the new co-production, conceived and created by MSMT and the Fulton Theatre, “the most innovative, exciting presentation of anything I have seen in years. It is not even a matter of whether it was my work or any work, what they did here was so original and brilliant in its simplicity that it was magic.”

4
Preview: END DAYS at Some Theatre Company Photo
Preview: END DAYS at Some Theatre Company

End Days by Deborah Zoe Laufer is an intriguing play that explores the life of sixteen-year-old Rachel Stein, who is going through a difficult time. Her father has been deeply affected by the events of 9/11 and hasn't been able to move forward, while her mother has found solace in a newfound religious devotion. To add to the chaos, Rachel's new neighbor happens to be a sixteen-year-old Elvis impersonator who has fallen head over heels for her.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: First Look at the Return of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse Video VIDEO: First Look at the Return of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
View all Videos

Maine SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE AHAB INSIDE ME—Redux
Colonial Theater (7/20-7/23)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening at Dave's Sauna
Deertrees Theatre (8/04-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 9 to 5
Maine State Music Theatre (7/19-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Piano Men - The Music of Elton and Billy
Deertrees Theatre (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella (La Cenerentola)
Merrill Auditorium (7/27-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magic Bus - The Who Tribute Band
Deertrees Theatre (6/30-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella (La Cenerentola)
Merrill Auditorium (7/27-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rocking Horse Winner
Westbrook Performing Arts Center (7/05-7/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SWEET CHARITY
City Theater (7/21-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Maine State Music Theatre (8/09-8/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You