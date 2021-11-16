A VERY IDA CHRISTMAS Announced At The Public Theatre

On December 10, 11, 12, The Public Theatre will present "A Very Ida Christmas", a delightful holiday show from the creators of Ida: Woman Who Runs With the Moose! Come on over to Ida's for the best Christmas ever as she shares the inside scoop on the do's and don'ts of holiday decorating, an update on her latest craft projects, and the hilarious secret in her Not-So-Secret Santa plan.

A Very Ida Christmas features Maine humorist and author Susan Poulin as her beloved alter ego Ida LeClair. "Visiting with Ida is like spending time with your favorite aunt" says Artistic director Christopher Schario, "and A Very Ida Christmas is the perfect show to get you into the holiday spirit. Ida is definitely no Scrooge, so banish your humbugs and come prepared to laugh!"

For anyone unable to attend the theatre, a Video-On-Demand of a live performance can be watched at home from the comfort of your Barcalounger from Dec 16-26th.

Selected by Portland Magazine as one of the "Ten Most Intriguing People in Maine," award winning writer and performer Susan Poulin is the author of eleven plays, six of which feature her alter ego, Ida LeClair. Creating and touring her own work, Susan's shows have broken box office records throughout the Northeast. Susan also writes the popular Maine humor blog and podcast, Just Ask Ida, and is the author of Finding Your Inner Moose: Ida LeClair's Guide to Living the Good Life and The Sweet Life: Ida LeClair's Guide to Love and Marriage published by Islandport Press. In May of 2019, during a joint session of the Maine State Legislature, Susan was inducted into the Franco-American Hall of Fame honoring her body of work and her promotion of Franco-American cultural identity. She continues to be a leader in bringing a female voice to New England storytelling and humor, sharing the healing power of laughter with audiences statewide and beyond. Her popular TEDxPortsmouth Talk can be viewed at poolyle.com

The Public Theatre is requiring that all audience members show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours to attend, and a mask must be worn while in the building. For more information on The Public Theatre's COVID safety protocols, visit thepublictheatre.org

A Very Ida Christmas is playing at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn's Professional Theatre, Dec 10, 11,12, Friday at 7pm and Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Tickets: $25 Adults, $22 groups; Video-on-demand tickets: $25 single/$50 household. Tickets for in person or Video-on-Demand can be purchased online at thepublictheatre.org or by calling 782-3200. The Theatre is located at 31 Maple St. Lewiston.

A Very Ida Christmas is sponsored by Berube's Complete Auto Care, Napa Coastal Auto Parts and Twin City Times. Season Underwriters are Platz Associates, Austin Associates, Sun Journal, Maine Magazine and WOXO 92.7 and WIGY 105.5.