A Summer Full Of Youth Programming Fun Announced At Ogunquit Playhouse

Ogunquit Playhouse Arts Academy is offering a full slate of on-site Youth Programming this Summer for ages 8-18. Camp experiences sell out every year, drawing students from all over New England, and create lasting memories for campers and staff alike.

Brought to life by a team of Professional Teaching Artists, these unique education programs will guide students through the creation process of a show, developing fundamental theatre skills and enhancing self-confidence, through the power of team collaboration. Powerful learning experiences in an environment we haven't had access to in more than a year!

Each on-site camp is limited to 20 students, in full compliance with State and Federal CDC social distancing guidelines. Rising Stars and Center Stage campers will rehearse in the fully open barn at The Colony, with performances on stage in The Leary Pavilion, our brand new 25,000 square foot, fully covered, outdoor theater on the South lawn of the Playhouse campus. Junior Players will rehearse on the Playhouse stage with all doors open and perform on The Leary Pavilion stage. Acting and Improv camps will take place at The Colony.

RISING STARS (AGES 5-7)

The Velveteen Rabbit The most modest toy in the nursery, the Velveteen Rabbit, gains the love of a young boy while learning the joy and pain of becoming "real." Tuition: $375. Camp Session: June 21-25 from 9:00am to 1:00pm. Performance June 26 at 10:00a.

Goin' Buggy Members of the insect population take on personalities and demand the respect and positive attention they have lacked for so long. Tuition: $375. Camp Session: August 2-6 from 9:00am to 1:00pm. Performance August 7 at 10:00a.

The Princess and the Pea

This is a tuneful musical comedy version of the charming Hans Christian Andersen classic about Prince Peter's search for a true princess. Tuition: $375. Camp Session: August 23-27 from 9:00am to 1:00pm. Performance August 28 at 10:00a.

CENTER STAGE (AGES 8-10)

Little Red Riding Hood This new retelling of the classic tale finds Little Red rushing to deal with a karate black belt Granny doing battle with a Harvard educated Wolf and all the wildly unique characters she meets on the way. Tuition: $525. Camp Session: July 5-9 from 9:00am to 2:00pm. Performance July 10 at 10:00a.

Could You Hug a Cactus? Based on a collection of whimsical poems by Phillip Van Wagoner, this new musical follows a group of kids as they come together to create a show that's bursting with creativity. Tuition: $525. Camp Session: August 16-20 from 9:00am to 2:00pm. Performance August 21 at 10:00a.

JUNIOR PLAYERS (AGES 11-18)

Prince Street Player's Alice in Wonderland (ages 11-14)

From the company synonymous with theatre for young audiences, Lewis Carroll's Alice tumbles down a rabbit hole into a world unlike anything she's ever seen. Tuition: $575. Camp Session: July 19-23 from 9:00am to 4:00pm. Performance July 24 at 9:30am, Noon. July 25 at 9:30am.

Disney's Frozen, Jr. (ages 13-18)

The enchanting modern classic, from the magical land of Arendelle, features all of Robert and Kristen-Anderson Lopez' music from the animated film, plus five new songs from the Broadway production. Tuition: $775. Camp Session: June 21 - July 2 from 9:00am to 4:00pm. Performance July 3 at 9:30am, Noon. July 4 at 9:30am, Noon.

Disney's The Little Mermaid, Jr. (ages 13-18)

Hans Christian Andersen's beloved tale launched the second Golden Age of Disney musicals, through the passionate pairing of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken. Tuition: $900. Camp Session: July 12-30 from 9:00am to 4:00pm. Performance July 31 at 9:30am, Noon. August 1 at 9:30am.

Pinkalicious (ages 13-18)

Based on the best-selling children's book by Elizabeth Kann and Victoria Kann, Pinkalicious Pinkerton is an imaginative young girl whose pink indulgence lands her in the doctor's office with Pinkititis, an affliction turning her pink from head to toe. Tuition: $775. Camp Session: August 2-13 from 9:00am to 4:00pm. Performance August 14 at 9:30am, Noon. August 15 at 9:30am.

ACTING & IMPROV (AGES 10-18)

New this Summer! Whether beginner or experienced, this program is designed for young actors to learn theatre fundamentals, build confidence and active listening skills, while crafting scenes that heighten and explore unique ideas. Tuition: $325. Camp Session #1 (ages 10-12): July 13 - August 5, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Camp Session #2 (ages 13-18): July 12 - August 4, Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Ogunquit Playhouse is once again honored to offer financial assistance for our Arts Academy programs. Scholarships are open to qualifying students, provided by donors who share our passion for world-class theatre education. The Scholarship application portal is now open at ogunquitplayhouse.org/education. All applications must be received no later than April 30.

Online registration for Summer programming begins May 10 at ogunquitplayhouse.org.