A NIGHT AT THE GRACIE To Make Queen Fans Go Radio Ga Ga

On Saturday, March 26, 2022, fans of Freddie Mercury and Queen are going to be transported into a state of bohemian rhapsody when "Queen Flash" rocks the Gracie Theatre. This stellar Queen tribute band features Johnny Zatylny, widely considered one of the world's top three Freddie Mercury impressionists.

Zatylny has been captivating audiences and carrying on the musical tradition of Freddie Mercury since 2000. Due to popular demand, this high-energy show will have two performances on Saturday, March 26 at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sponsored by Governor's Restaurant and Bakery, this is the fifth event in the Bangor Savings Bank sponsored season.

"Queen's music is hugely popular with people of all ages, so we added an early show to allow parents the chance to introduce the next generation to the music they grew up with," said Jeri Misler, the Gracie's managing artistic director. "This will allow everyone to rock without having to watch the clock. In addition, it's going to be a very theatrical production. This will make the performance a fun concert experience for everyone in attendance."

Zatylny, a Freddie Mercury look-alike and sound-alike, leads a six-piece band that matches the original songs note for note. This faithful musical tribute, combined with Zatylny's unmistakable stage presence, captures the essence of the Queen concert experience, leaving the audience breathless. The combined effect is unmatched by any other Queen tribute band.

With groundbreaking harmonies and elevated musical standards, "Queen Flash" brings a groundbreaking band to life that transformed the music industry of the 1970s and '80s. Attending this concert will bring audience members back to a time when the world's finest rock musicians first captured the hearts and minds of vinyl record and radio listeners, concertgoers and MTV viewers.

Tickets for the concert range from $25.00-$34.50 and are available by calling 207-941-7888 or online at https://www.gracietheatre.com.

