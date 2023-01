Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Katelin Zelon - GREASE - The Fireside Dinner Theatre



Runners-Up: Sabra Michelle - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Capital City Theatre, Heidi Hakseth - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Bartell, Stephen Nachamie - THE WORLD GOES ROUND - Capital City Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Alexandra Schaller - CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES, A MIGHTY FORTRESS IS OUR BASEMENT - Fireside Theatre



Runners-Up: Marie Schulte - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Bartell Theatre, Shannon Heibler - HEATHERS - University of Wisconsin - Madison, Rafael Colón Castanera - STELLALUNA - Children's Theatre of Madison

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Ed Flesch - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Fireside Theatre



Runners-Up: Brandon Hartman / Steve Noll - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Out!Cast Theater, Shannon Payette Seip / Mattie Isaac - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Verona Area Community Theater, Stephen Nachamie - THE WORLD GOES ROUND - Capital City Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Francisco C. Torres - I HATE HAMLET - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre



Runners-Up: Brenda DeVita - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - American Players Theater Gavin Lawrence - BROTHER'S SIZE - American Players Theater

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Fireside Theatre



Runners-Up: SHREK THE MUSICAL - Bartell, NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Capital City Theatre, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Verona Area Community Theater

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jason Fassl - THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Fireside Dinner Theatre



Runners-Up: Zak Stowe - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Out!Cast, Aimee Hanyzewski - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Capital City Theatre, Marly Wooster - STELLALUNA - Children's Theater of Madison

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Mary Ehlinger - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Fireside



Runners-Up: Lizzie Ann Haller - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Bartell Theatre, Evan Lange - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Capital City Theatre, Amanda Reichhold - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Verona Area Community Theater

Best Musical

Winner: THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Fireside Dinner Theatre



Runners-Up: SHREK THE MUSICAL - Bartell, WIZARD OF OZ - The Fireside Theater, NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Capital City Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Kaylee Verble - CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES, A MIGHTY FORTRESS IS OUR BASEMENT - Fireside Theatre



Runners-Up: Bridgette Karl as Maria - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Fireside Dinner Theatre, Emma Elsberry Tenebruso - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Bartell Theater, Kalie Kaimann - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Fireside Theater

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Nate Burger - HAMLET - American Players Theater



Runners-Up: Dakota Viken - I HATE HAMLET - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Jake Lange - ART - Madison Theatre Guild

Best Play

Winner: RAISIN IN THE SUN - American Players Theater



Runners-Up: LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - American Players Theater

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Rick A Rasmussen - THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Fireside Dinner Theatre



Runners-Up: Christopher Dunham - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Capital City Theatre, Margie Hartwig - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Bartell, April Krause - I HATE HAMLET - Sun Prairie Civic Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Brandon Hartman - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Bartell Theatre



Runners-Up: Kierstyn Torres - ART - Madison Theatre Guild Francisco C. Torres - THE FLORIDIANS - TNW Ensemble Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Timmy Hays as Rizzo - GREASE - The Fireside Dinner Theatre



Runners-Up: Bobby Goderich - SHE LOVES ME - Madison Opera, Emily Glick - SHE LOVES ME - Madison Opera, Dennis Yadon - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Bartell

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Deanna Martinez - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Madison Shakespeare Company



Runners-Up: Ned O'Reilly - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Madison Shakespeare Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Fireside Dinner Theatre



Runners-Up: SHREK THE MUSICAL - Bartell Theatre STELLALUNA - Children's Theater of Madison

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: The Fireside Theater



Runners-Up: The Bartell Theater, Capital City Theatre, Children's Theater of Madison