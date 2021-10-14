WORLD GOES 'ROUND to Open Capital City Theatre's 2021-22 Season

The World Goes 'Round will open Capital City Theatre's 2021-22 season. Andrew Abrams (Artistic Director) and Gail Becker (Managing Director) are working with Overture Center in Madison, WI to bring live and covid-safe Regional Theatre back to Madison, WI.

The World Goes 'Round celebrates the Music of Kander and Ebb and was conceived by Susan Stroman, David Thompson and Scott Ellis.

This new production is directed and choreographed by Stephen Nachamie (Broadway's She Loves Me). He returns to CCT after directing Tracey Lee as Billie Holliday in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill.

Musical Direction is by Evan Lange with a cast including Erin Burniston (Spring Awakening Nat'l Tour), Joe Caskey (Grease -Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma), Christine de Frece (Wanda's World), Taylor Hilt Mitchell (Beauty and the Beast Nat'l Tour) and Tyler Symone (Henry Box Brown- Tour)

Set Design by Aimee Hanyzewski, Costumes by Monica Cliff and Lighting by John Frautschy

Tony Reitano, Stage Manager - Molly Frisch - Assistant Stage Manager.

Previous CCT Productions have included Violet, Gypsy (with Flying Over Sunset's Michele Ragusa), the regional premiere of Disney's Hunchback (with Hamilon's Syndee Winters), On the Town and Virtual Production of Daddy Long Legs (with Caroline or Change's Kevin S, McAllister). The Season continues with the Regional Premiere of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812.

The production runs at the Playhouse Theatre at Overture Center in Madison, Wi from October 15-24th.

Click here for more information and tickets www.capitalcitytheatre.org