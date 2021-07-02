VIDEO: Bartell Theatre Announces Upcoming Seasons For its Five Participating Theatre Companies

The Bartell is back! The theater's five Participating Theatre Companies (PTCs) announced their first season of live theatre since March 2020.

PTCs include Madison Theatre Guild, Strollers Theatre, Mercury Players Theatre, and StageQ.

Mercury's season will kick off with Clue: On Stage, followed by Snow White and the Seven Superheroes, Ball Drop Blitz, and Technology of Romance.

StageQ's season includes Laced, Hir, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, as well as the CapitalQ Theatre Festival.

As for the Strollers Theatre, the season will include Ripcord, Emilie: La Marquise Du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight, and The Importance of Being Earnest.

Madison Theatre Guild will stage The Realistic Joneses; Primrose, or the Rocky Road to Democracy; and Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.

Watch the full announcement below!