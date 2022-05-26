The Flying Karamazov Brothers Present 4 PLAY Juggling and Cheap Theatrics at the Overture Center in June

Overture Center presents a delightful, albeit unpredictable, evening of jugglers going wild in The Flying Karamazov Brothers Present 4 PLAY Juggling and Cheap Theatrics on Thursday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater. The talented quartet keeps up a running commentary of humorous one-liners and puns that appeal to audience members of all ages. Tickets ($40-60) are available at overture.org.

Expect the unexpected with The Flying Karamazov Brothers, featuring the four self-proclaimed eccentric lunatics spicing things up with a zany showcase filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, wild theatrics, arcane errata and astonishing juggling feats. Formed at UC Santa Cruz in 1973, The Flying Karamazov Brothers have been seen around the world, on Broadway, on television and on the big screen. They are not, however, your father's wild-haired, flame-throwing, juggling, kilt-and-tutu-wearing performers.

The Chicago Reader says, "The Flying Karamazov Brothers' show is so much fun that anyone you take to see it will want to go to bed with you." And the Wall Street Journal says: "The Karamazovs deliver visual and verbal one-liners, all while creatively tossing about anything they can get their hands on!"

Dmitri Karamazov (aka Paul Magid, Director, Producer) co-founded The Flying Karamazov Brothers in 1973. Magid has created and written many shows for the Flying Karamazov Brothers. He also writes plays. His plays include The Three Moscowteers (1984, Goodman Theatre), L'Histoire du Soldat (1986, Brooklyn Academy of Music), Le Petomane (1992, La Jolla Playhouse, ACT-Seattle), The Brothers Karamazov (1993, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Arena Stage), Room Service (1997, Mark Taper Forum, ACT-Seattle), L'Universe (2000 ACT-Seattle, Berkeley Repertory Theatre), Life: A Guide for the Perplexed (2004 ACT-Seattle, A.R.T.), Don Quijote (2007 San Diego Repertory Theatre) and Flings & Eros (2009, Merrimack Repertory Theatre). He has directed and created shows in Europe, including Osare (2006), Mutamenti (2007) and Quemar (2008). He also directed a series of outdoor theatre spectacles (for over 350,000 viewers) in Puglia, including the Spanish group La Fura dels Baus (2008) and Sogni Segni for the Pergine International Arts Festival (2009). He most recently created "Mirage for the Theatre of San Remo" (2011). He also produced and directed "The Flying Karamazov Brothers" for a year-long run off-Broadway at New York's Minetta Lane Theatre, on London's West End at the Vaudeville Theatre and in Madrid's premier theatre, Teatro Compac Gran Via.

OVERTURE CENTER FOR THE ARTS in Madison, Wis., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and four galleries where national and international touring artists, nine resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 700,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. With the vision to provide "Extraordinary Experiences for All," Overture's mission is to support and elevate our community's creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts. overture.org