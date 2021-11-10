Tape Face is Coming To Capitol Theater This Month

Mime with noise, stand-up with no talking-drama with no acting. Viral sensation Tape Face has to be seen to be believed. Don't miss this one-of-a-kind, humor-filled show on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. in Capitol Theater. Tickets are available at overture.org.

Created by performer Sam Wills, Tape Face is a character with universal appeal. Delightful, wry, many-layered and hilarious, he transcends the barriers of language and culture. He accesses an inner child in us all that must be fed. Through simple, clever and charming humor aimed at satisfying that hunger, this "America's Got Talent" finalist has created one of the most accessible and enjoyable shows the world has ever seen.

Drawing on a heritage that includes silent film, mime, magic, puppetry, Motown and the films of Patrick Swayze, Tape Face is a pensive, curious soul approaching every object and audience member as a potential friend-or plaything. Shoes sing, empty dresses dance and electrical tape blossoms into roses. He creates a world of possibilities where the only certainty is laughter.

Tape Face has performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, New Zealand, Adelaide, Toronto and Montreal Festivals, London's West End, within his very own custom-built venue on the Las Vegas strip and at residencies in Paris and Beijing, and he has toured extensively across the UK, Europe and the United States. Every year promises to be a bigger, brighter and more spectacular re-imagining of his unique and special brand of silent comedy. This truly is comedy made for everyone! Guests must be prepared to get involved and become heroes on stage as they step inside a comedy world unlike any other. Visually stunning, heart-stopping and hilarious-you'll laugh, you'll cry and when it's all over, you'll be completely lost for words.