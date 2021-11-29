StageQ Annonces Cast For Wisconsin Premiere Of HIR By Taylor Mac

StageQ has announced the cast for its first show back on stage since the pandemic shutdown in March 2020.

The cast of the play includes Ari Pollack, Stephanie Monday, Abigail Hindle, and Sam White.

The Wisconsin Premiere of "Hir" runs February 11 - 26, 2022. Tickets are on sale now!

The classic, dysfunctional family drama has just crashed through into a whole new place. Meet Paige, a wife and mother liberated from an oppressive and abusive marriage; Arnold, her abusive and authoritarian husband whose recent stroke has left him helpless and at the mercy of his wife; Max, their newly out transgender teen who dreams of Faerie communes and finally stepping into the spotlight; and Isaac, Max's older brother suffering from PTSD, who discovers a brand new war zone when he comes home from Afghanistan. There really is no place like home.

Visit StageQ.org for more information!