Shane Gillis Brings Live Show to Madison in January

Start off your new year in good humor with comedian Shane Gillis, taking the Overture Hall stage for a night of jokes and laughter on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at 7 p.m. Tickets ($44-$64.50) go on sale this Friday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. at overture.org.

Shane Gillis is a stand-up comic, actor and writer from Mechanicsburg, Penn. After winning Philly’s Funniest at Helium Comedy Club in 2016, Gillis was named an “Up-Next” Comic at Comedy Central’s 2019 Clusterfest in San Francisco and a “New Face” at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. In 2021, Gillis released his debut comedy special “Shane Gillis: Live in Austin” on YouTube, which has been viewed over 14 million times. Gillis is one-half of Patreon and Apple’s top 10 podcasts “Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast.” He’s a regular guest on Sirius XM’s “The Bonfire,” Spotify's “The Joe Rogan Experience” and Barstool Sports “KFC Radio.” Gillis was a writer on Comedy Central’s “Delco Proper” and co-created, wrote and starred in the YouTube hit sketch series “Gilly & Keeves.” In October of 2022, Gillis and John McKeever partnered with Booklight Entertainment and Outback Presents to produce and release “Gilly & Keeves: The Special” on GillyandKeeves.tv. Gillis can be seen playing “Gilly” in Peacock’s “Bupkis” opposite Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci and Edie Falco or in his newly released Netflix special “Beautiful Dogs.”