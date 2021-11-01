Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SPRING CLEANING Will Make its Wisconsin Debut This Month

Falconbridge Players presents a staged reading on Tuesday November 23.

Nov. 1, 2021  

Spring Cleaning by Frederick Lonsdale, a spicy comedy about infidelity, began previews September 2, 1923 at Detroit's Bonstelle Theatre. But the play has never been seen in Wisconsin, until now. Even the film adaptations once screened here are now considered lost.

Falconbridge Players presents a staged reading of this long-overlooked romp on Tuesday November 23 at Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston St. in Madison. Program begins at 7 PM.

This will be the final Falconbridge workshop of the abbreviated 2021 season, following presentations of the A. A. Milne farce Wurzel-Flummery and two evenings of fiction adaptations from the works of Jack London, Thomas Addison, and others.

Admission is free. Priority reserved seating is available on Eventbrite.


