Rainbow Summer Reimagined Returns At The Marcus Performing Arts Center

The Marcus Performing Arts Center welcomes back Rainbow Summer, an outdoor entertainment series at the Peck Pavilion. The series kicks off this Thursday, July 15 at 7 p.m. with a free showing of MPAC Summer Movie: Cinderella (1997 - starring Whitney Houston and Brandy). Grounds open at 6 p.m., one hour in advance of showtime. Lawn seating for the free movie series is on a first-come basis, and patrons are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Food and beverages are available through Sazama's on the Marcus Performing Arts Center grounds. Outside food and beverages are not permitted.

Rainbow Summer includes weekly free and discounted outdoor concerts, family-friendly films and performances through September. Included in this year's lineup is a diverse range of performances, from K-pop and ballet, to feature films for the whole family.

In preparation for the return of Rainbow Summer, the Marcus Performing Arts Center made improvements to enhance the attendee experience through the creation of a dynamic and vibrant new outdoor public space, including audio and visual upgrades with the installation of a custom 9- by 16-feet LED video wall, new speakers, soundboard and cameras to enable streaming capabilities.

In addition to the diverse lineup of live performances this summer, the Marcus Performing Arts Center is seeking community artists to help breathe some life and color into the outdoor spaces and grounds of Rainbow Summer. Artists are invited to apply to be one of 30 individuals or groups to create their own artwork on the concrete barriers lining the performance area along Water Street and Kilbourn. Art should evoke a theme or feeling of 'Summer in Milwaukee' or 'Togetherness.'. Online applications are open through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 15 with an installation period from July 17 through July 28. Interested artists are invited to apply here.

The full lineup of outdoor summer entertainment at the Marcus Performing Center includes:

July 15 - MPAC Summer Movie: Cinderella - FREE

July 22 - Marc Broussard

July 25 (Sunday) - Kids from Wisconsin - FREE

July 29 - MPAC Summer Movie: Center Stage - FREE

Aug. 5 - Chicken Wire Empire

Aug. 12 - MPAC Summer Movie: Footloose - FREE

Aug. 19 - Billy and the Downliners

Aug. 26 - KLASS & The Student Body present "Back 2 Skool": (KLASSIK)

Sept. 2 - De La Buena

Sept. 9 - DLC Dance

Sept. 16 - Terrance Simien and The Zydeco Experience

For more information on Rainbow Summer, visit https://www.marcuscenter.org/series/marcus-center-rainbow-summer.