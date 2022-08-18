Photos: First Look at THE MOORS and LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST At American Players Theatre

American Players Theatre is preparing to enter tech rehearsals for the summer's second rep of performances to join the five shows currently playing. Lorraine Hansberry's classic, A Raisin in the Sun, directed by Tasia A. Jones, just opened, August 13, 2022, at 8:00 pm. The Moors by Jen Silverman and directed by Keira Fromm, along with Love's Labour's Lost, by William Shakespeare and directed by APT Artistic Director, Brenda DeVita, will open on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm respectively.

Deeply theatrical and darkly humorous, Jen Silverman's The Moors began previews August 13 and will conclude its run October 9, 2022. This Brontëan satire directed by Keira Fromm features Tracy Michelle Arnold, Kelsey Brennan, Kayla Carter, Aurora Real de Asua, Jim DeVita, and Collen Madden.

Love's Labour's Lost returns to the Hill Theatre for the first time in 20 years. One of William Shakespeare's wittiest comedies, this production is directed by Brenda DeVita and features an equally clever cast, including Nate Burger, Jeb Burris, David Daniel, Sarah Day, Jamal James, Samantha Newcomb, Melisa Pereyra, James Ridge, Marcus Truschinski, Triney Sandoval, and Jennifer Vosters. Love's Labour's Lost will perform August 12 - October 2, 2022.

Artistic Director, Brenda DeVita, shared her excitement to return to Love's Labour's Lost "The reason I'm so excited to direct this play - other than that it's very rarely produced, which is a shame - is because, while the story is light hearted and funny, the language is incredibly complex and clever. It's an early Shakespeare, and it's fun to see him discovering and testing his burgeoning super powers."

Of The Moors, DeVita said "In writing this play, Jen Silverman seems to have plucked out the heart of almost every major genre - absurdism and black comedy and noir and musical and romance - and simmered them together with this Brontëan mélange of isolation and explosive sexual repression and family tension. It's scary at times. And weird. And sexy. And bloody. Jim DeVita and Colleen Madden play a dog and a bird. Enough said. But if all of that sounds like it's up your alley, you won't leave disappointed."

For more information on tickets, please visit the APT website at www.americanplayers.org, or call the APT box office at (608) 588-2361.