Photos: American Players Theatre Presents THE MOUNTAINTOP

American Players Theatre is presenting The Mountaintop, now running through June 19th.

Check out photos from the production below!

On the eve of his assassination, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., cools down in a lonely Memphis hotel room after delivering the speech of a lifetime-when an unexpected visit from a feisty, young hotel maid pushes King into a confrontation with his doubts, fears, and haunting premonitions. A soul-stirring hit in London and on Broadway, The Mountaintop's humorous, magical storytelling fuses theatricality with spirituality to reach a summit that will leave audiences breathless.