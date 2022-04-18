Overture's Lullaby Project Helps New Parents Create a Personal Legacy Through Song

Lullabies created through a collaboration between Madison-area expectant and new parents and local teaching artists participating in Overture Center's Lullaby Project will be showcased at Kids in the Rotunda on Saturday, April 30, with free in-person community performances at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Lullaby Project uses the creative process of songwriting to help new and expectant parents express their hopes and dreams for the future through music. The project pairs local singer-songwriters, mothers and mothers-to-be to create personal lullabies for their children, supporting maternal health, aiding child development and strengthening the bond between parent and child. Around the world, the project reaches parents in healthcare settings, homeless shelters, high schools, foster care and correctional facilities.

Overture Center is pleased to be one of 40 organizations across the country and the world to partner with the Lullaby Project, a program of Carnegie Hall Weill Music Institute.

In 2019/20, Overture worked in partnership with Harambee Village Doulas to pilot the project in Madison as part of a collective community effort to address disparities surrounding maternal and infant health of Black babies. In 2020/21, we expanded the project by partnering with Madison Metropolitan School District's School Age Parent Program (SAPAR), now called the Capital High Parenting Program, which provides a safe, trusting environment for pregnant and parenting students by offering smaller class sizes and individualized learning in a strong, cohesive community.

In 2021/22, the Lullaby Project continues with the Capital High Parenting Program. Local musicians participating in the project include Henry Alloway, Laura Lang, Sofia Tanski, Angela Puerta, Eric Hester, Sam Taylor, Rebecca Redmann and Autumn Reed.

"Parents are able to craft their hopes and dreams for their babies through music, amplifying their voice and stories in their own words," said Alanna Medearis, Overture Center's director of education and community engagement. "The songs range from sweet to silly to empowering, and all end up being beautiful expressions of their love for their child."

The Lullaby Project is sponsored by MG&E Foundation, American Girl's Fund for Children, Kuehn Family Foundation, UnityPoint Health - Meriter and Ian's Pizza. Additional funding is provided by contributions to Overture Center. Overture is grateful for this community support that helps make these experiences possible.

Please view our health and safety policies at overture.org/health. Overture Center Building Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11-6; Sunday, 12-6; and extended hours on event days.