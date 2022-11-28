Overture's 'Kids In The Rotunda' Presents Three Action-Packed December Shows
Upcoming performances are from Stuart Stotts, Handphibians and David Landau.
Kids in the Rotunda, Madison's favorite family-friendly Saturday arts performance series, presents three fun-filled Saturdays of action-packed performances on Overture Center's Rotunda stage in December. Three popular artists and groups return this month: Stuart Stotts, Handphibians and David Landau.
Featuring toe-tapping rhythms, mind-blowing magic, incredible dancing, engaging cultural arts performances, silly sing-alongs and more, our popular Kids in the Rotunda series for families is sure to engage, educate and entertain your whole family. Enjoy a diverse lineup of local, regional and national performers selected exclusively for children ages nine and younger and their families.
The Rotunda Café will be open during shows to offer coffee, juice and snacks for sale with part of the proceeds benefiting Overture Center for the Arts. In addition, families are invited to participate in "Arts After Overture" in partnership with the Madison Public Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. The session provides arts experiences related to the morning's Kids in the Rotunda performance. Little Om Big Om Yoga is also back this season and will lead youngsters in family-friendly yoga sessions at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 10.
A livestream option will be available on Saturday, Dec. 3. Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or follow Overture's Kids in the Rotunda web page for updates.
Free 45-minute performances will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The 1 p.m. performance will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please call 608.258.4447 if you need to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances.
Kids In The Rotunda December 2022 Lineup
Saturday, Dec. 3 - Stuart Stotts (in person and live streamed)
Stuart Stotts is a musician, songwriter, storyteller and author from Madison. He's been performing around the world since 1986 for students, families and communities of many types. Stuart specializes in audience participation, humor, movement and positive messages.
Saturday, Dec. 10 - Handphibians (in person only)
The Handphibians present a taste of Brazil as Madison's own community percussion group celebrates three different styles of Brazilian rhythms: Rio Style Samba, Samba Reggae of Salvador and Maracatu from Recife. Founded in 1996 by Robert Schoville, the Handphibians' music is modeled after the Brazilian baterias of the Escolas de Samba in Rio de Janeiro, Blocos Afros of Salvador and the Maracatu Naçãos of Recife. Their music is also naturally influenced by the percussion traditions of Africa and even Wisconsin.
Saturday, Dec. 17 - David Landau (in person only)
David Landau is a former first grade teacher, an award-winning musician and entertainer, and he is very funny. David's personal appearances are upbeat musical programs that keep children engaged and constantly thinking. The kids sing some, move some, act some, dance some, shout just a little bit and laugh a bunch. The adults just sit back and enjoy the show.
Saturday, Dec. 24 - No Kids in the Rotunda
Saturday, Dec. 31 - No Kids in the Rotunda
Kids in the Rotunda is sponsored by the American Girl Fund for Children, Madison Gas & Electric Foundation and UnityPoint Health Meriter. Additional funding provided by Kuehn Family Foundation, Ian's Pizza on State and contributions to Overture Center for the Arts.
