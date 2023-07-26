'Overture Presents' Individual Tickets Go On Sale This Week

Overture Center's 2023/24 season showcases an array of diverse artistic expressions, cultures and personality. Up to this point, tickets were available by subscription only. Now, starting Friday, July 28 at 11 a.m., performing arts enthusiasts can order single tickets for more than 30 national and international “Overture Presents” shows, including Cabaret, Up Close and Changemaker Speaker Series performances. Tickets are available at overture.org.

Single tickets for Broadway shows will go on sale on different dates throughout the season.

Friday, Sep. 15, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Dixie Longate hails from Mobile, Alabama, where she lives with her three kids: Wynona, Dwayne and Absorbine, Jr. She started selling Tupperware as part of the conditions of her parole back in 2001. Within a few years, she became the top-selling Tupperware representative in the US. When a friend told her she should turn her living room party into a theatrical show, she laughed so hard at the idea, she almost had to put down her drink. ‍ Dixie's Tupperware Party soon opened off-Broadway in 2007 to both raving fans and great reviews. The following year, with plastic bowls in hand, she embarked on a small tour to some theaters in the US. Fifteen years later, that tour was still running and had become one of the longest-running off-Broadway tours in American theater history.

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

Featuring a soundtrack that blends symphonic orchestral music with hip-hop, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert" pairs a screening of the Academy Award-winning animated film with live musicians and turntables featuring a DJ scratcher live on stage. Emmy-winner Daniel Pemberton composed a sprawling score of boundary-pushing original music that is complimented with song contributions by Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith and Nicki Minaj. The hip-hop based score results in a sonic universe that is woven throughout the fabric of the film, supporting its themes of resilience and universal heroism.

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater

The historic tradition of mariachi music has its roots of origin in cities such as Guadalajara and Mexico City. As the ever-evolving genre's influence spread, it reached Chicago and birthed Mariachi Herencia de México. The energetic, virtuosic Latin Grammy-nominated group has issued chart-topping albums and performed across North America.

Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

Following the release of his newest book, "Happy Go Lucky," David Sedaris, author of bestsellers "Calypso," "Naked," "Me Talk Pretty One Day" and "Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim" and regular National Public Radio contributor, takes the stage for an evening of laughter and reflection.

Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Amy Bruni, co-star of “Kindred Spirits” and one of the world's leading paranormal investigators, has learned a lot about ghosts over her years of research and first-hand experience. Now, in “Life with the Afterlife,” she shares the insight she has gleaned and how it has shaped her unique approach to interacting with the spirits of the dead and those who encounter them.

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

In this whimsical, family-friendly theatrical event, Daniel Tiger and his family and friends take audiences on an interactive and exciting adventure to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, sharing stories of friendship, helping others and celebrating new experiences. The live show features new songs as well as fan-favorites from the series, including the beloved “Won't You Be My Neighbor?” The live theatrical production is filled with music, dancing, and wonderful surprises that will warm the hearts of preschoolers, parents, and grandparents alike.

Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

Drumline Live is an international tour based on the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band tradition. With riveting rhythms, bold beats and ear-grabbing energy, this stage show is a synchronized musical showcase of the HBCU experience. Incorporating original compositions and soul-infused interpretations of top 40 hits, group performances range from colorful, choreographed routines to heavy doses of drum riffs and cadences.

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, 3 p.m. | Relaxed Performance | Capitol Theater

“The Rainbow Fish” will enchant even the youngest child with his silver scales and heart of gold in this award-winning book about the beautiful fish who learned to share his most prized possession. Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia brings “The Rainbow Fish” to life with their enchanting puppetry.

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, 7 p.m. | Overture Hall

With "Blizzard," FLIP Fabrique takes you on a crazy, poetic and gentle journey in the dead of winter and invites you to lose yourself in a moment of complete wonder. With performers at the peak of their art and outstanding visual poetry, "Blizzard" promises to blow away everything in its path.

Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

Led by dance icons Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, Complexions Contemporary Ballet has awakened audiences to a new, exciting genre with their singular approach of reinventing dance and contemporary ballet. With stunning, gifted dancers and powerful choreography, Complexions has been hailed as a “matchless American dance company” by the Philadelphia Inquirer. Complexions' high-octane movement astonishes audiences by pairing its fierce evocative style with musical ranges from David Bowie to Johann Bach.

Delfeayo Marsalis & The Uptown Jazz Orchestra

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

The entire city of New Orleans becomes one big party during Mardi Gras, but Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra (UJO) know that there's no place to be quite like Uptown on Mardi Gras Day. In this concert, featuring songs from their latest album, released in February 2023, the UJO provides the ultimate soundtrack for Carnival Time in the Crescent City with a spirited collection of Mardi Gras classics and buoyant new originals. A celebration like no other, this performance is a unique combination of big band swing feel, small group jazz spirit and brass band funkiness that would feel equally buoyant on the parade route or in the concert hall.

Thursday, March 7, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

The rugged features, the signature hat, the cowboy boots and the iconic "man in black" image... the songs from the school of life imbued with the sort of hard-earned, country-tinged wisdom that can't be bought. You don't have to look or listen too hard to understand why Eliades Ochoa is often called "Cuba's Johnny Cash." Yet if parallels abound, his music also shows him to be a singular voice with his own unique style and sound, rooted deep in Cuban tradition but with an appeal that is as timeless as it is universal. He shot to international recognition as a member of the Grammy-winning Buena Vista Social Club.

Saturday, March 9, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

Now seen in 50 countries worldwide, "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" is a critically acclaimed concert-style theater show about two young boys from Queens, New York, who went on to become the world's most successful music duo of all time. Using state of the art video projection, incredible lighting and a full live band, "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" is a moving and powerful concert featuring all the hits, such as "Mrs. Robinson," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound," "Scarborough Fair," "The Boxer," "The Sound of Silence" and many more. This is a show not to be missed!

Saturday, March 16, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Since marrying in 2002, two of Canada's brightest stars have been captivating audiences all over North America with their exceptional musical skills and obvious joy at playing the fiddle together. Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy have received both industry acclaim and a loyal fan base by combining their magnificent individual talents, giving audiences an unforgettable musical experience every performance.

Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 7 p.m. | Overture Hall

Seamlessly blending illusion, acrobatics, magic and whimsy, MOMIX Dance Company sends audiences flying down the rabbit hole in Moses Pendleton's newest creation, "Alice," inspired by Lewis Carroll's classic "Alice in Wonderland." Join this dazzling company on a mind-bending adventure as Alice encounters time-honored characters, including the undulating Caterpillar, a lobster quadrille, frenzied White Rabbits, a mad Queen of Hearts and a variety of other surprises. Filled with visual splendor and startling creative movement, Alice reveals that nothing in MOMIX's world is as it seems!

Friday, May 24 – Sunday, May 26, 2024 | Five performances | Capitol Theater

Following an outstanding Broadway run, this unforgettable theatrical tour de force comes to Madison as part of its new national tour. Based on Khaled Hosseini's international bestselling novel (38 million copies), this haunting tale of friendship, which spans cultures and continents, follows one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption.

Friday, June 21, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Come see why The Second City has been the first name in laughter for over 60 years! From the place that launched the careers of Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell and more comes the next generation of comedy superstars. The Second City's “Comedian Rhapsody” is a brand-new revue featuring the best sketch comedy and songs from our history, our newest classics and, of course, our trademark improvisation performed by The Second City Touring Company's best and brightest… and funniest!

CHANGEMAKER SPEAKER SERIES

Changemaker speakers are the dreamers, builders, makers, problem solvers and wizards among us. These changemakers share insights about the world around us, help us move forward thoughtfully, strive to solve big problems, bridge the distance between us and lift us up, one story at a time.

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Embark on a journey through more than two decades of space exploration as NASA's lead principal engineer Kobie Boykins takes us on an epic adventure through its greatest triumphs and challenges. As one of the driving creative minds behind the Mars rovers, Boykins has turned to exploring more distant frontiers. In late 2024, he will lead NASA's most ambitious mission to date: a circumnavigation of one of Jupiter's four moons, Europa, searching for signs of life beneath its icy surface. Through high tech animations, images and film shot by the rovers, Boykins shares why he's so passionate about his work and believes it's relevant to life on Earth.

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Take a wild ride through decades of bearing witness to sweeping change as Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer and Nikon Ambassador Deanne Fitzmaurice shares the personal philosophy that helps her capture jaw-dropping images. Sharing pivotal stories from more than three decades of documenting our world, including the human cost of conflict, climate change, sweeping Supreme Court rulings and societal shifts, Fitzmaurice drills down into what makes a memorable photograph and how photojournalism and good storytelling have the power to connect us.

Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Dive deep into the epicenter of whale culture with underwater photographer Brian Skerry to experience the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures of five different whale species: belugas, humpbacks, narwhals, orcas and sperm whales. Skerry's Daytime Emmy Award-winning film, “The Secrets of the Whales,” co-created with James Cameron, was filmed over three years in 24 locations. This epic journey shows us how whales are far more complex—and more like us—than we ever imagined.

Cabaret SERIES

The historic Capitol Theater is turned into an elegant cabaret with hors d'oeuvres in the lobby and gourmet dinner on stage.

Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

In a musical love letter, Nicholas Rodriguez ("One Life to Live," "Sex and the City 2"), direct from the Tony award-winning revival of “Company," celebrates Stephen Sondheim with a nod to both the lyrical and musical genius of the late composer and his reputation for his renowned penmanship. Pulling from thousands of handwritten letters to fans and colleagues alike, Rodriguez weaves together stories from Sondheim's own words and explores the fascinating relationships with legends such as Oscar Hammerstein II, Jerry Herman, Jonathan Larson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The concert also features selections from “Company,” “Sunday in the Park with George,” “Into the Woods” and more.

Thursday, March 28, 2024, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Time, circumstance and a dream shape an individual. Nathaniel Stampley (“Cats,” “The Color Purple,” The Gershwins' “Porgy and Bess”) reflects on experiences, family, philosophers, musicians and world leaders who influenced and guided his life and career. From Milwaukee to Broadway and beyond, Stampley intimately reflects on his own challenges and successes, infusing music from Paul Robeson, Sam Cooke, George Gershwin and Jason Robert Brown, celebrating traditional gospel music, spirituals and Broadway favorites.

Thursday, May 2, 2024, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Ever wonder what might happen if you stop waiting for permission and start believing in yourself? Just ask Barbra Streisand. At 21, Babs spent her evenings singing in hot cabaret clubs dressed up in funky thrift store finds. At 21, acclaimed performer Jenna Pastuszek spent her evenings serving mini hot dogs at bar mitzvahs sporting a patterned bow tie. Until she met Barbra, and everything changed. Learn how Barbra's self-confidence, power and unique panache inspired a young performer to get out of her own way and embrace her own kooky self, weird last name and all.

Up Close SERIES

This unique musical experience transforms the Capitol Theater Stage into a cocktail lounge. Audiences will experience an intimate evening of original music featuring a diverse lineup of emerging artists from around the world.

Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Oklahoma-born, Brooklyn-based, thirty-something, singer, songwriter and cellist Gabriel Royal plays his "grown up lullabies" in the subway stations of New York City. That's where he found his lawyer, his manager, his cello and where he continues to find a genuine connection with his inspiration: the commuters of New York. Influenced by Stevie Wonder's groove and Burt Bacharach's jazzy yet poppy sensitivities, along with other contemporary artists such as John Legend, Hiatus Coyote, Flying Lotus, James Blake, Janelle Monae and Thundercat, Royal's trademark sound is all his own.

Friday, March 29, 2024, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Originally from Scotland, Maeve Gilchrist has been making her mark as a ground-breaking harpist in the US for the last 17 years through her collaborations with artists such as Ambrose Akinmusire, The Silkroad Project, Nic Gareiss, Viktor Krauss, Darol Anger, Solas and Okkyung Lee. But this album breaks new ground for her as she steps into her own as a composer and producer to illuminate her roots as a traditional folk musician through the prism of luscious string parts, electronic manipulation and an archived recitation of "The Ballad of the Harpweaver," by the poet who became a celebrity of jazz-age America, Edna St Vincent Millay.

Friday, May 3, 2024, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Born in Mexico City and currently based out of New York City, Magos Herrera is a dazzling jazz singer, songwriter, producer and educator. Declared as "one of the greatest contemporary interpreters of song” by the Latin Jazz Network, Herrera is regarded as one of the most active vocalists in the contemporary Latin American jazz scene. She is best known for her eloquent vocal improvisation and her singular bold style, which embraces elements of contemporary jazz with Ibero-American melodies and rhythms, singing in Spanish, English and Portuguese in a style that elegantly blends and surpasses language boundaries.

Save the dates: Saturdays, Oct. 21, Feb. 10 and June 1. Titles will be announced soon.

Plus, More Shows Already On Sale:

Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, 8 p.m. | Overture Hall

Brit Floyd returns to Overture Center to perform a brand-new show celebrating 50 years of the ground-breaking and iconic musical masterpiece, The Dark Side of the Moon.

Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, 8 p.m. | Overture Hall

Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock, the group's stage show features electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors.

Saturday, Aug. 12 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 13, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. | Overture Hall

When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag.

Friday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m. | Overture Hall

STAND CLEAR… Nurse Blake hits the road again with his new comedy tour "Shock Advised!” Bring your friends, family and coworkers for an epic night as Nurse Blake shares new stories with a comedic twist of the ins and outs of being a nurse.

Thursday, Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

DakhaBrakha is world music quartet from Kyiv, Ukraine. Reflecting fundamental elements of sound and soul, this Ukrainian “ethno-chaos” band creates a world of unexpected new music. The name DakhaBrakha is simultaneously original, outstanding and authentic. It means “give/take” in the old Ukrainian language. Accompanied by Indian, Arabic, African and Ukrainian traditional instrumentation, the quartet's astonishingly powerful and uncompromising vocal range creates a trans-national sound rooted in Ukrainian culture.

Craig Ferguson: The Fancy Rascal Tour

Sunday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Craig Ferguson is a multiple Grammy nominated, Peabody and Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, producer, director and comedian with a diverse career that encompasses film, television and the stage.

Jim Brickman Hits Live and a Little Bit of Christmas

Sunday, Nov. 12, 3 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Jim Brickman will “wow” the crowd with his uplifting “HITS LIVE! and a Little Bit of Christmas" concert. The Grammy-nominated songwriter gets up close and personal in this intimate setting with his hit songs “Love of My Life,” “Valentine” and “Angel Eyes,” plus a few holiday favorites, like “The Gift.”

Friday, Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2 p.m. | The Playhouse

In this show, we find C.S. Lewis at his home near Oxford on Christmas Eve hosting a group of Americans who are Christmassing in England. They are about to experience an unforgettable assortment of Yuletide recollections, which stimulates a whole range of emotions – curiosity, laughter, gladness and even some tears. Above all, they will discover how that encounter with Tolkien forever changed his Christmas celebrations.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.| Capitol Theater

"The Life and Music of George Michael" is a brand-new theatrical concert event that chronicles the amazing journey George Michael had with music and his fans. The show captures the performance and sound of George Michael with staging and lighting, while telling his story through early music hits from Wham! and his illustrious solo career.