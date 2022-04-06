Overture Center Hosts Blood Drive In Overture Hall Lobby On Tuesday, April 26

You have the power to save lives. Each day, thousands of people provide compassionate care to those in need by donating blood. You can do the same. Members of the community are invited to Overture Center's annual blood drive in Overture Hall Lobby on Tuesday, April 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are recommended and can be scheduled online at overture.org/events/blood-drive.

"We are proud to support the American Red Cross by hosting a blood drive at Overture Center, making it more convenient for people working, living and visiting downtown Madison to donate blood and, ultimately, help save lives," said Emily Gruenewald, chief development and communications officer. "The acts of kindness and generosity on part of both the blood donors and the American Red Cross are inspirational."

