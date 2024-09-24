Overture Center Foundation Reveals New and Returning Board Members

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Overture Center's Foundation Board of Directors gathered for its annual meeting on Monday, Sept. 23. This leadership group reviewed the annual report for the 2023/24 fiscal year, set goals for the months ahead and announced member updates. New members of the Overture Center Foundation Board of Directors:

Ana Hooker, Chief Laboratory Officer, Exact Sciences

Christine Senty, President and CEO, Quartz Health Solutions

Cecilia Kress, Clinical Instructor, University of Wisconsin Law School's Law and Entrepreneurship Clinic

Lauri Roman, Partner, Haus, Roman, and Banks, LLP

Returning members:

Keith Baumgartner*(Treasurer), Retired Accounting Professional

Joanna G. Burish, Managing Partner, Custer Burish Financial Services

Mark Clear, Development Director, Isthmus Community Media

Lynette Fons*(Secretary), Attorney, JD CCEP

Phil Greenwood, Retired, Teaching Professor Emeritus, Strategy and Entrepreneurship, Wisconsin School of Business, UW-Madison

Peng Her, CEO, The Hmong Institute

Lynn Heslinga, CPA Principal, SVA Certified Public Accountants

Kenneth Lammersfeld, CEO, Park Bank

Kurt Lin, Retired Managing Director/Portfolio Manager, Cuna Mutual Insurance

Julie Marriott*, Philanthropist

Oscar Mireles, Mayoral designee, Director, Omega School

Everett Mitchell, Honorable Reverend, Dane County Circuit Court Judge

Rev. Tony Patterson* (Vice Chair), retired from Bread of Life Church, Wausau, Wis.

Frank D. Peregrine*, Founder, Cambridge Winery

Greg Pfluger, Interim/Fractional CIO

Jim St. Vincent*, Retired Senior Vice President for Human Resources, American Family Insurance

Hanah Jon Taylor, Mayoral appointee, Musician, Educator, CEO of Cafe CODA

Mike Verveer*, Mayoral appointee, Alder, Madison Common Council

Andy White, Realtor, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services - True Realty

Jim Yehle*(Chair), President & CEO, J.H. Findorff and Son Inc.

Departing member:

John Surdyk, Director, Initiative for Studies in Transformational Entrepreneurship, UW-Madison

*Indicates executive committee members "It is with sincere appreciation that we recognize John for his immeasurable contributions to Overture Center as past chair and a member of several committees over the past 13 years,” said Jim Yehle, Chair of the Overture Center Foundation Board. “We are grateful for his servant-leadership in supporting Overture Center to provide quality, engaging and inspiring programming for our community."

The Overture Center Foundation Board consists of 24 members with eight executive leaders. Board members are well-respected individuals from Madison and Dane County, representing a wide spectrum of professional and civic expertise. They oversee operations and provide governance pertaining to the Foundation, ensuring the legal and moral health of the organization. Board members meet every other month in full and by committee, including Executive Committee, Finance Committee, Governance & Nominations Committee and Development Committee.

