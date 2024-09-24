News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Overture Center Foundation Reveals New and Returning Board Members

This leadership group reviewed the annual report for the 2023/24 fiscal year, set goals for the months ahead and announced member updates.

By: Sep. 24, 2024
Overture Center Foundation Reveals New and Returning Board Members Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Overture Center's Foundation Board of Directors gathered for its annual meeting on Monday, Sept. 23. This leadership group reviewed the annual report for the 2023/24 fiscal year, set goals for the months ahead and announced member updates.   New members of the Overture Center Foundation Board of Directors:

LATEST NEWS

Overture Center Foundation Reveals New and Returning Board Members
SESAME STREET LIVE Comes to Overture Center for the Arts This May
SHUCKED Comes to the Overture Center in 2025
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Joins Overture's 20th Anniversary Season
  • Ana Hooker, Chief Laboratory Officer, Exact Sciences
  • Christine Senty, President and CEO, Quartz Health Solutions
  • Cecilia Kress, Clinical Instructor, University of Wisconsin Law School's Law and Entrepreneurship Clinic
  • Lauri Roman, Partner, Haus, Roman, and Banks, LLP

  Returning members:

  • Keith Baumgartner*(Treasurer), Retired Accounting Professional
  • Joanna G. Burish, Managing Partner, Custer Burish Financial Services
  • Mark Clear, Development Director, Isthmus Community Media
  • Lynette Fons*(Secretary), Attorney, JD CCEP
  • Phil Greenwood, Retired, Teaching Professor Emeritus, Strategy and Entrepreneurship, Wisconsin School of Business, UW-Madison
  • Peng Her, CEO, The Hmong Institute
  • Lynn Heslinga, CPA Principal, SVA Certified Public Accountants
  • Kenneth Lammersfeld, CEO, Park Bank
  • Kurt Lin, Retired Managing Director/Portfolio Manager, Cuna Mutual Insurance
  • Julie Marriott*, Philanthropist
  • Oscar Mireles, Mayoral designee, Director, Omega School
  • Everett Mitchell, Honorable Reverend, Dane County Circuit Court Judge
  • Rev. Tony Patterson* (Vice Chair), retired from Bread of Life Church, Wausau, Wis.
  • Frank D. Peregrine*, Founder, Cambridge Winery
  • Greg Pfluger, Interim/Fractional CIO
  • Jim St. Vincent*, Retired Senior Vice President for Human Resources, American Family Insurance
  • Hanah Jon Taylor, Mayoral appointee, Musician, Educator, CEO of Cafe CODA
  • Mike Verveer*, Mayoral appointee, Alder, Madison Common Council
  • Andy White, Realtor, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services - True Realty
  • Jim Yehle*(Chair), President & CEO, J.H. Findorff and Son Inc.

   Departing member:

  • John Surdyk, Director, Initiative for Studies in Transformational Entrepreneurship, UW-Madison

  *Indicates executive committee members   "It is with sincere appreciation that we recognize John for his immeasurable contributions to Overture Center as past chair and a member of several committees over the past 13 years,” said Jim Yehle, Chair of the Overture Center Foundation Board. “We are grateful for his servant-leadership in supporting Overture Center to provide quality, engaging and inspiring programming for our community."  

The Overture Center Foundation Board consists of 24 members with eight executive leaders. Board members are well-respected individuals from Madison and Dane County, representing a wide spectrum of professional and civic expertise. They oversee operations and provide governance pertaining to the Foundation, ensuring the legal and moral health of the organization. Board members meet every other month in full and by committee, including Executive Committee, Finance Committee, Governance & Nominations Committee and Development Committee.  

Click here to view a full list of Overture Center Foundation's Board of Directors



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.



Videos