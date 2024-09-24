Overture Center Foundation Reveals New and Returning Board Members

This leadership group reviewed the annual report for the 2023/24 fiscal year, set goals for the months ahead and announced member updates.
Overture Center's Foundation Board of Directors gathered for its annual meeting on Monday, Sept. 23. This leadership group reviewed the annual report for the 2023/24 fiscal year, set goals for the months ahead and announced member updates. New members of the Overture Center Foundation Board of Directors:
*Indicates executive committee members "It is with sincere appreciation that we recognize John for his immeasurable contributions to Overture Center as past chair and a member of several committees over the past 13 years,” said Jim Yehle, Chair of the Overture Center Foundation Board. “We are grateful for his servant-leadership in supporting Overture Center to provide quality, engaging and inspiring programming for our community."
The Overture Center Foundation Board consists of 24 members with eight executive leaders. Board members are well-respected individuals from Madison and Dane County, representing a wide spectrum of professional and civic expertise. They oversee operations and provide governance pertaining to the Foundation, ensuring the legal and moral health of the organization. Board members meet every other month in full and by committee, including Executive Committee, Finance Committee, Governance & Nominations Committee and Development Committee.
