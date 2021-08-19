Overture Center Announces Vaccination and Mask Policy

When live performances return to Overture Center for the Arts in September, they want to offer the safest environment possible for their patrons, artists, employees, volunteers and community. Following the lead of performing arts centers and live performance venues across the nation, they have implemented the following requirements for everyone who enters the building:

must wear a face mask that covers nose and mouth.

must be fully vaccinated, meaning their last dose must have been administered at least 14 days before the event.

must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination with a physical vaccination card, a photograph of the card or a digital vaccination record, or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours prior to the performance, with a photo identification, such as a driver's license, passport or student identification.

For full details, visit https://www.overture.org/health.

"Safety is our number one concern," said Jacquie Goetz, chief operations officer. "We understand these requirements may seem strict, but when we're gathering hundreds or even thousands of people together, we want to do our part to reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19. We want everyone who enters Overture to feel safe."

Broadway recently expanded its vaccination mandate beyond performers and backstage crew to include audiences. In addition, Overture Center has mandated proof of vaccination for its staff and volunteers.

Current ticket holders will be informed of the policies via email this week and again in pre-show emails. Notices will be placed at all entrances.

Ticket holders who do not want to wear a face mask and those who are unable to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test may obtain a ticket refund by contacting the Ticket Office at tickets@overture.org or 608.258.4141. Refunds are being accepted for shows through September 30, 2021. Refund policies will be evaluated monthly.

In addition to vaccination and mask requirements, Overture has made the following updates to its facility and operations:

Installed touchless security systems at entrances

Installed touchless credit card readers at the ticket office

Installed touchless ticket scanning devices

Installed touchless sinks and toilets in all bathrooms

Provided hand sanitation stations throughout the building

Increased fresh air intake throughout the building

Increased routine cleaning and sanitation throughout the building

Turned off all water fountains/bubblers.

Reduced concessions to drinks only, to be consumed in the lobby only.

"We've been closed for almost 18 months, and we want to be cautious in how we bring our patrons, artists, employees, volunteers and community together again to avoid another shutdown," said Goetz. "We're committed to creating a safe environment, so the shows can go on."

Overture Center's COVID-19 reopening policies for public events are in effect when the building officially reopens on Monday, Aug. 30 and will remain in effect until further notice. Policies will be in effect for the Madison Symphony Orchestra's Farmers' Market Organ Concert on Saturday, Aug. 28 as well.