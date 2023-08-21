Overture Announces Line-up For 2023/24 KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA Season

Kids in the Rotunda, Madison's favorite, family-friendly, FREE Saturday arts performance series, kicks off its 2023/24 season on Overture Center's Rotunda stage, starting with a returning favorite, David Landau, on Saturday, Oct. 7. This year's series includes 30 fun-filled Saturdays along with two special holiday events: Ken Lonnquist on Wednesday, Oct. 25 and Cash Box Kings on Friday, Nov. 24.

Overture Center's Kids in the Rotunda series is designed to captivate families of all ages. From renowned folk singers to drum lines and hilarious kid-friendly improv to vibrant Indian dance, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.

"Kids in the Rotunda is the Crown Jewel of kid shows,” said David Landau, who has performed at Kids in the Rotunda for more than 10 years. “For performers like me, it is always the biggest show of the year. The way the seating is arranged on those steps makes every seat in the house a great seat. From the performer's point of view, it is a wall of smiling faces that stretches from floor to ceiling. What a treasure to have in Madison!"

The Rotunda Café will be open during shows to offer coffee, juice and snacks for sale with part of the proceeds benefiting Overture Center.

In addition, families are invited to participate in “Arts After Overture” in partnership with the Madison Public Library after select performances from 10 a.m. to noon throughout the season: Oct. 14, Nov. 11, Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 9 and April 13. The sessions provide arts experiences related to the morning's Kids in the Rotunda performance. Little Om Big Om Yoga is also back this season and will lead youngsters in family-friendly yoga sessions at 10:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 21, Dec. 16, Jan. 20 and March 23.

A livestream option will be available once a month at 1 p.m.: Oct. 25, Nov. 4, Dec. 16, Jan. 13, Feb. 17, March 30 and April 27. Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or follow Overture's Kids in the Rotunda web page for updates.

Free 45-minute performances will be held at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performances will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please email kidsintherotunda@overture.org at least one hour prior to the performance to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances.

2023/24 KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA LINEUP

Performers subject to change.

Saturday, Oct. 7 - David Landau

David Landau is a former first grade teacher, an award-winning musician and entertainer, and he is very funny. David's personal appearances are upbeat musical programs that keep children engaged and constantly thinking. The kids sing some, move some, act some, dance some, shout just a little bit and laugh a bunch. The adults just sit back and enjoy the show.

Saturday, Oct. 14 – Suzi Shelton and Little Miss Ann

Suzi Shelton and Little Miss Ann, who have performed together for many years, will play an upbeat, interactive fun concert for kids. Families will be inspired by Ann and Suzi's catchy melodies, positive messages and fun movements. Whether it's Ann teaching the kids about a Filipino ingredient “Ube,” a purple yam, or it's Suzi singing her “Raindrop” song, your family will sing, dance and clap together at this fun show!

+ Art After Overture

Saturday, Oct. 21 – Black Star Drum Line

This program shows kids what it's like to be in a drum line by providing a description of the different battery sections and the role each drummer plays in the ensemble. Kids in the audience will get the opportunity to come on stage and play with the drum line during the performance. The group will then play some of their signature drum cadences for everyone to dance to for a super funky good time!

+Yoga with little om BIG OM

SPECIAL HALLOWEEN PERFORMANCES: Wednesday Oct. 25, 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Ken Lonnquist (+LIVESTREAMED)

Ken loves Halloween and has an entire album of original songs about the season called “Pumpkenland”! He'll be playing songs from that album about black cats, witches, zombies, pumpkins, space-aliens and more—with some of his Halloween-loving musical pals. Come early to trick or treat in the lobby and take part in a special Halloween coloring contest!

Saturday, Oct. 28 – Zoozort

Zoozort is a wildly unique opportunity to learn about special abilities, behavior and habitat of some of the world's most amazing animals. Meet Montgomery the python, Oliver the kinkajou, Wilson the armadillo, Daisy Mae the opossum and more.

Saturday, Nov. 4 – DanzTrad (+LIVESTREAMED)

DanzTrad, which stands for “traditional Mexican dance,” is a Madison dance group created with the idea of a cultural journey around Mexico—from the native Mexicas (Aztecs) to the colorful Charros with big sombreros. Audiences will discover the different traditions and music from Mexico through dance. DanzTrad intends to present, represent and promote Mexican culture, art and traditions through the performance to all generations.

Saturday, Nov. 11 – Kanopy Dance

Kanopy Dance will stage an interactive event featuring guest choreographer and dancer Udbhav Desai from Kanopy's “Winter Fantasia: Reimagined.” Udbhav will guide a fun family event that involves learning the ancient communal and festive South Asian dance tradition of “garba.” Udbhav will be joined by some of Kanopy Dance Academy students and members of the pre-professional company, Kanopy 2, in facilitating participation from kids, families and friends.

+ Art After Overture

Saturday, Nov. 18 – Drum Power

Drum Power is a youth leadership program that provides young people with an opportunity to learn West African Traditional, Afro-Cuban and Afro-Brazilian drumming techniques and their cultural/historical significance. Their performance will feature drum and dance from the ancient kingdom of Mali as well as Senegal, Guinea and Brazil, performed by youth performers ages 11-17, directed by Dr. Yorel Lashley and Tom Ross. Get ready to move, groove and learn with Drum Power!

SPECIAL BLACK FRIDAY PERFORMANCES: Friday, Nov. 24, 9:30am, 11am, 1pm – Cash Box Kings

The Cash Box Kings are dedicated to carrying on the spirit of the 1940's and 50's post-war blues sound. With performances throughout the United States, South America and Europe, this rockin' blues band has gained international acclaim. The band showcases the music of the classic Chicago era and have tailored their Rotunda performances to teaching children about this time-honored genre. The Cash Box Kings give families an opportunity to dance, sing and even get up on stage to play harmonica. This be-bopping blues party will have the entire family on their feet!

Saturday, Nov. 25 – Magic Morgan and Liliana

Prepare for eye-popping illusions, dazzling balloon sculptures and stunts with live animals―along with seemingly impossible tricks―in an unusual and incredible display of magic when award-winning magicians Magic Morgan and Liliana take the stage. Back by popular demand, two-time recipient of the World Deaf Magician Award Matthew “Magic” Morgan and Liliana truly keep the audience at the heart of the show by inviting kids and parents onstage to be a part of the magic. Come and be amazed as this husband-and-wife act combines magic, miming and comedy while communicating in the universal language of fun!

Saturday, Dec. 2 – Wayne the Wizard

Wayne the Wizard will amaze and amuse you with his colorful magic, comedy ventriloquism and plenty of audience participation. Bring your magic hats and wands for a wizardly good time!

Saturday, Dec. 9 – Stuart Stotts

Stuart is a musician, storyteller and author. He's traveled around the world performing, leading workshops and creating music. Stuart's shows are interactive, filled with movement, singing together and participating with ideas and suggestions. It's a great opportunity for the family to enjoy a performance that involves everyone.

Saturday, Dec. 16 – Fox & Branch (+LIVESTREAMED)

A Fox & Branch show is a fun and interactive time for children and families. The duo performs traditional and original songs on guitar, fiddle, banjo and washboard. The focus of every show is on involving the audience in singing, dancing and helping make up new words to songs. Fox & Branch always have a good time when they perform a show, and they do their best to make sure everyone else has a good time, too!

+Yoga with little om BIG OM

Saturday, Dec. 23 – No Kids in the Rotunda

Saturday, Dec. 30 – No Kids in the Rotunda

Saturday, Jan. 6 – Monkey Business Institute

Get ready for a serious case of the giggles! The Monkey Business Institute features the best improvised comedy in the region. With no set, props, scripts or line memorization to fall back on in this special performance for youngsters, the Monkey Business Institute uses their super strong imaginations to create spur-of-the-moment, seat-of-their-pants improvisational comedy. Specializing in interactive improv comedy, the Monkey Business Institute works with the audience to create the fun all while teaching valuable lessons about teamwork, listening, storytelling, emoting, pantomime and how to use you mind and body to express your creativity.

Saturday, Jan. 13 – The Jerry Ensemble's Disney's Winnie the Pooh KIDS (+LIVESTREAMED)

Disney's Winnie the Pooh KIDS is a timeless story about friendship and adventure based on the beloved characters of A.A. Milne and the 2011 Disney animated feature film. Welcome to the Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh is once again in search of honey. Along the way, he meets his pals Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit and Owl but soon discovers that Christopher Robin has been captured by the mysterious Backson!

+Art After Overture

Saturday, Jan. 20 – Yid Vicious

Yid Vicious brings klezmer for all ages to the Rotunda Stage. Get ready to dance as we celebrate all the wonders of the winter season with Yiddish dance beats, special guests and shenanigans galore. With a musical arsenal of fiddle, clarinets, accordion, French horn, tuba, guitar, theremin and drums, Yid Vicious blends old world Yiddish dance tunes with new and unusual sounds.

+Yoga with little om BIG OM

Saturday, Jan. 27 – Handphibians

The Handphibians present a taste of Brazil as Madison's own community percussion group celebrates three different styles of Brazilian rhythms: Rio Style Samba, Samba Reggae of Salvador and Maracatu from Recife. Founded in 1996 by Robert Schoville, the Handphibians' music is modeled after the Brazilian baterias of the Escolas de Samba in Rio de Janeiro, Blocos Afros of Salvador and the Maracatu Naçãos of Recife. Their music is also naturally influenced by the percussion traditions of Africa and even Wisconsin.

Saturday, Feb. 3 – Panchromatic Steel

Panchromatic Steel returns to the Rotunda stage to provide some musical sunshine with its blend of island styles, rock and jazz performed with vocals, steel drums and a variety of other instruments. Bring your dancing shoes—and don't forget to stretch before the limbo contest!

Saturday, Feb. 10 – Laura Doherty and the Heartbeats

Chicago-based Laura Doherty & The Heartbeats acoustically rocks your kid's world with breezy folk-pop tunes from her five award-winning albums, which feature her adorable puppet friends: Muddy Puddles, Paulette the Purple Dragonette and Domingo the Flamingo! This upbeat, interactive concert will have kids dancing and clapping along to Laura's original catchy tunes. Come early to take part in a sweet Valentine's photobooth!

+Art After Overture

Saturday, Feb. 17 – L.E.X. (+LIVESTREAMED)

Performances include original clean Hip-Hop music, performed and created by L.E.X. The songs of this interactive performance include different positive themes like regulating emotions, being kind to family and friends, chasing your dreams and the experiences that children might face as they grow up.

Saturday, Feb. 24 – LunART Chamber Music Collective

Immerse your family in the enchanting world of classical music with the captivating LunART Chamber Music Collective. Experience a mesmerizing woodwind quintet rendition of "Peter and the Wolf," accompanied by a narrator, sweeping children and adults on an imaginative journey. This performance offers a unique opportunity for young minds to interact with the instruments, fostering a deep connection with music. The "petting zoo for instruments" lets children touch, feel and play under skilled musicians' guidance. LunART intertwines storytelling and harmonies, introducing your family to classical music's wonders in an educational and entertaining way.

Saturday, March 2 – Trinity Academy of Irish Dance

For nearly 40 years, this Chicago, Milwaukee and Madison institution has become the most widely recognized Irish dance program in the world. Shaping the lives of over 10,000 students, Trinity is centered around a powerful philosophy that is a radical departure from typical programs. Founded by Mark Howard in 1982, the Trinity Academy of Irish Dance has set numerous competitive records and thrilled audiences worldwide with its innovative approach and attention to detail. The school has locations throughout Illinois and Wisconsin. This performance takes place in Overture Hall Lobby.

Saturday, March 9 - Kalaanjali School of Indian Dance

Since its founding in 2003 by Artistic Director Meenakshi Ganesan, the Madison based Kalaanjali School of Indian Dance has been fulfilling its mission of sharing the art of traditional classical Indian dance throughout the Midwest. On this visit to the Rotunda, you will vividly experience breathtaking stories of the East through the graceful body postures, percussive feet, vibrant costumes and dynamic expressions of the Kalaanjali dancers. Dancers of all ages (some as young as five years old) will capture your spirit with the beauty, elegance and magnificence of the Bharatanatyam-style dancing of southern India.

+Art After Overture

Saturday, March 16 – Jolie Canoli

Jolie Canoli and her cast of puppet characters bring lots of giggles and heartwarming stories to the stage. Jolie shares folk tales and original stories through the use of physical theater. You'll also meet puppets like Buddy Bones the Dog, Tippy Toe the Elephant and more. Enjoy live music, mime, illusion and fun interaction in this family-friendly theater experience that will keep kids engaged throughout.

Saturday, March 23 – Tom Pease

One of the series' most popular performers, Tom Pease engages children with imaginative songs and humor. Families around the world love his recordings, especially on long car trips! The power of reading, the universal language of song and the healing effects of laughter are all messages found throughout his performance. Tom's show is highly animated, laced with songs and stories, leaving audiences with a renewed appreciation for their own sense of place and community.

+Yoga with little om BIG OM

Saturday, March 30 – Madison Ballet (+LIVESTREAMED)

Madison Ballet returns to the Rotunda Stage for an “off-stage and personal” look at what it's really like to be a dancer. Take part in a ballet class warm up, see the dancers practice their barre and center floor work, and watch a rehearsal up close. Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience the Madison Ballet like never before!

Saturday, April 6 – Limanya Drum and Dance

Limanya Drum & Dance Ensemble performs traditional music and dance from Guinea, West Africa. By incorporating song, dance, drum and theater, Limanya's performances are high-energy entertainment for all audiences. Limanya's shows create cultural connections and provide engaging educational experiences.

Saturday, April 13 – Angela Puerta

Angela Puerta incorporates Latin beats, Colombian folkloric music and other familiar songs in both English and Spanish for kids to sing along. Kids dance and further explore a wide variety of Afro-Latino songs while having fun. It is an interactive show with opportunities for the kids to play maracas, shakers, tambourines and more!

+Art After Overture

Saturday, April 20 – Beni Daiko

Beni Daiko, Madison's Japanese Taiko group, was established in November 2012. "Beni" means "deep color of red," which represents Madison, and "Taiko" means "drum" in Japanese. The group teaches and performs the art of Taiko drumming, a form of traditional Japanese musical expression that combines mental discipline and physical demand and shares their Japanese culture through Taiko drumming and musical experiences.

Saturday, April 27 - The Lullaby Project (+LIVESTREAMED)

Join local musicians and teaching artists for a very special day of sharing songs created for the little ones in your life. Ranging from funny to sweet, calming to danceable and silly to empowering, the concert will include a range of musical styles and audience interaction featuring lullabies written with a local parent as part of Overture's Lullaby Project.

Kids in the Rotunda is sponsored by the American Girl Fund for Children, Madison Gas & Electric Foundation and UnityPoint Health Meriter. Additional funding provided by Evjue Foundation, Ian's Pizza and contributions to Overture Center for the Arts.

OVERTURE CENTER FOR THE ARTS in Madison, Wis., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and four galleries where national and international touring artists, nine resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 700,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. With the vision to provide “Extraordinary Experiences for All,” Overture's mission is to support and elevate our community's creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts. overture.org