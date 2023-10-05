Nicholas Rodriguez Will Kick Off Overture Center's 2023/24 Cabaret Series

The performance is set for October 19.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 1 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Students Selected for 2023/24 Jerry Ensembles at the Overture Photo 4 Students Selected for 2023/24 Jerry Ensembles at the Overture

Nicholas Rodriguez Will Kick Off Overture Center's 2023/24 Cabaret Series

Overture Center's popular Cabaret Series allows guests to enjoy the arts from a unique vantage point – the Capitol Theater stage. This series gives patrons a front row seat to enjoy a performance by a Broadway star while enjoying a gourmet dinner from Catering a Fresco.

“There really is nothing else like it in Madison” said Tim Sauers, chief artistic experiences officer at Overture Center. “Not only is it a unique and intimate experience for the audience, but the performers love it, too. It's fun for them to get to connect with the audience in a new way.”

The 2023/24 series begins on Thursday, Oct. 19 with Nicholas Rodriguez – a returning fan favorite to Overture's Cabaret stage – presenting “Sincerely, Sondheim.”

In a musical love letter, Nicholas Rodriguez ("One Life to Live," "Sex and the City 2"), direct from the Tony award-winning revival of “Company," celebrates Stephen Sondheim with a nod to both the lyrical and musical genius of the late composer and his reputation for his renowned penmanship.

Pulling from thousands of handwritten letters to fans and colleagues alike, Rodriguez weaves together stories from Sondheim's own words and explores the fascinating relationships with legends such as Oscar Hammerstein II, Jerry Herman, Jonathan Larson and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“The show is dedicated to the late and great Stephen Sondheim who I had the pleasure of working with in the revival of ‘Company' on Broadway. It was a dream come true,” said Rodriguez. “Madison is the first stop on my brand-new tour that is booked all the way into 2024, so it's really exciting for me. I can't wait to see how audiences relate to it.”

The performance will feature selections from “Company,” “Sunday in the Park with George,” “Into the Woods” and more. Tickets ($150) are on sale now for Nicholas Rodriguez's Cabaret performance at overture.org. Ticket price includes hors d'oeuvres and a gourmet three-course meal from Catering a Fresco.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Madison

1
Nicholas Rodriguez Will Kick Off Overture Centers 2023/24 Cabaret Series Photo
Nicholas Rodriguez Will Kick Off Overture Center's 2023/24 Cabaret Series

Overture Center's popular Cabaret Series allows guests to enjoy the arts from a unique vantage point – the Capitol Theater stage. The 2023/24 series begins on Thursday, Oct. 19 with Nicholas Rodriguez – a returning fan favorite to Overture's Cabaret stage – presenting “Sincerely, Sondheim.” Learn more about the upcoming show here!

2
MY FAIR LADY Tickets On Sale This Week at the Overture Center Photo
MY FAIR LADY Tickets On Sale This Week at the Overture Center

Overture Center for the Arts has announced that the Lincoln Center Theater's critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, directed by Bartlett Sher, is coming to Madison with eight performances beginning Tuesday, Nov. 21 in Overture Hall. Learn more about the musical here!

3
Duck Soup Cinema Brings Showing of NOSFERATU to Overture Photo
Duck Soup Cinema Brings Showing of NOSFERATU to Overture

Overture Center is back with Capitol Theater's silent film series, Duck Soup Cinema, with the first show—'Nosferatu'—on Saturday, Oct. 14. Learn more about the showing here!

4
Overture Galleries To Host Fall Exhibitions Reception; New Exhibit Wisconsin Hispanic Lead Photo
Overture Galleries To Host Fall Exhibitions Reception; New Exhibit 'Wisconsin Hispanic Leaders' Now On Display

Enjoy a reception and artists' talks celebrating the Fall 2023 Overture Galleries on Friday, Oct. 6 from 5-8 p.m. at Rotunda Stage on Overture's lower level.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
View all Videos

Madison SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Peninsula Players Theatre (9/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Butter and Egg Man
Arts + Literature Laboratory (11/28-11/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure)
Bartell Theatre (9/29-10/07)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Penelope Haunts Twice
Arts + Literature Laboratory (10/31-10/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You