Nicholas Rodriguez Will Kick Off Overture Center's 2023/24 Cabaret Series

Overture Center's popular Cabaret Series allows guests to enjoy the arts from a unique vantage point – the Capitol Theater stage. This series gives patrons a front row seat to enjoy a performance by a Broadway star while enjoying a gourmet dinner from Catering a Fresco.

“There really is nothing else like it in Madison” said Tim Sauers, chief artistic experiences officer at Overture Center. “Not only is it a unique and intimate experience for the audience, but the performers love it, too. It's fun for them to get to connect with the audience in a new way.”

The 2023/24 series begins on Thursday, Oct. 19 with Nicholas Rodriguez – a returning fan favorite to Overture's Cabaret stage – presenting “Sincerely, Sondheim.”

In a musical love letter, Nicholas Rodriguez ("One Life to Live," "Sex and the City 2"), direct from the Tony award-winning revival of “Company," celebrates Stephen Sondheim with a nod to both the lyrical and musical genius of the late composer and his reputation for his renowned penmanship.

Pulling from thousands of handwritten letters to fans and colleagues alike, Rodriguez weaves together stories from Sondheim's own words and explores the fascinating relationships with legends such as Oscar Hammerstein II, Jerry Herman, Jonathan Larson and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“The show is dedicated to the late and great Stephen Sondheim who I had the pleasure of working with in the revival of ‘Company' on Broadway. It was a dream come true,” said Rodriguez. “Madison is the first stop on my brand-new tour that is booked all the way into 2024, so it's really exciting for me. I can't wait to see how audiences relate to it.”

The performance will feature selections from “Company,” “Sunday in the Park with George,” “Into the Woods” and more. Tickets ($150) are on sale now for Nicholas Rodriguez's Cabaret performance at overture.org. Ticket price includes hors d'oeuvres and a gourmet three-course meal from Catering a Fresco.