National Geographic Marine Biologist Will Take Guests On A Deep Dive Into Earth's Massive Underwater Habitat

The event is on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 03, 2023  

National Geographic Live, National Geographic's touring speaker series that brings to life the awe-inspiring and remarkable stories of National Geographic Explorers, and Overture Center for the Arts are proud to announce "From Shallows to Seafloor" with Diva Amon is coming to Capitol Theater on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ($25-65) are available at overture.org.

Marine biologist Diva Amon's research on unusual deep-sea habitats and species has taken her to extraordinary depths in some of the remotest parts of the planet. Dive in with her to get to know the fascinating creatures in each unique layer of Earth's massive underwater habitat-from the familiar sea creatures near the surface to their otherworldly, alien-like cousins that wander the ocean floor. She'll share stories from her work in the Caribbean, the Pacific and beyond, along with images that shine a light on this vast-and vital-reservoir of biodiversity.

Diva Amon, Marine Biologist, BIO

Diva Amon is a deep-sea biologist who works at the nexus of science, policy and communications. She studies the weird and wonderful animals living in a range of previously unknown deep-sea habitats and human impacts on them. She has participated in research expeditions around the world and has an extensive science communication and outreach record. Amon is a 2020 National Geographic Emerging Explorer, a Pew-Bertarelli Ocean Ambassador, a Co-Lead of the DOSI Minerals Working Group, a Scientific Associate at the Natural History Museum in London, and a Director and Founder of SpeSeas.

MEET THE ARTIST: Stay after the show for a brief, informal Q&A with the artist.

Diva Amon's engaging, one-of-a-kind presentation is part of National Geographic Live's amazing collection of events happening throughout the United States and abroad. National Geographic's broad roster of talent, including renowned photographers, scientists, authors, filmmakers and adventurers, share their behind-the-scenes stories from the front lines of exploration alongside stunning imagery and gripping footage.

Overture's National Geographic Live series is sponsored by Exact Sciences. Overture is grateful for this community support that helps make these experiences possible.

For more information on National Geographic Live and other National Geographic events, please visit www.natgeolive.com.




