Mike Birbiglia to Bring PLEASE STOP THE RIDE Tour To Overture Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mike Birbiglia has unveiled new dates for his "Please Stop the Ride" tour, which will include a stop in Madison. Birbiglia returns to Overture Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public starting Thursday, March 28 at 10 a.m.

About Mike Birbiglia

Mike Birbiglia is a comedian, writer, director and actor who has performed his award-winning solo shows worldwide—from the Sydney Opera House to the West End of London to Broadway. His five solo shows “Sleepwalk With Me,” “My Girlfriend's Boyfriend,” “Thank God For Jokes,” “The New One” and “The Old Man & The Pool” enjoyed successful runs on and off Broadway and became hit Netflix comedy specials. The shows merge storytelling and comedy in a way that The New York Times has called “Birbiglian.” Birbiglia also wrote, directed and starred in the films “Sleepwalk with Me” and “Don't Think Twice.” As an actor Birbiglia has appeared in the films “Trainwreck,” “The Fault in Our Stars,” “Popstar,” “A Man Called Otto” as well as TV roles in “Orange Is the New Black” and “Billions.” He hosts the podcast “Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out.”

For more information, visit: birbigs.com.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.