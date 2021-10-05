LunART Celebrates Live Chamber Music with A Night Of Music By Women Composers

LunART is back with another eclectic program RESILIENCE, the organization's first live music event since March of 2020, taking place on Thursday, November 4 at 7:30 PM at the Arts and Literature Laboratory (111 South Livingston Street, Madison, WI).

A special in-person debut of the LunART Chamber Music Collective, the program will feature exciting contemporary chamber works in addition to Louise Farrenc's rarely-heard Nonet, a classic from the romantic period.

True to LunART style, audiences can expect edge-of-your seat, high octane chamber music coupled with a variety of creative arts. The evening will include poetry reading by Hannah Adalance, and a youth art exhibit highlighting works from LunART's educational programs, Students Against Hate, The Youth Art Celebration, and Summer Arts Camp.

Musical selections for this event include Jhula Jhule for trumpet and piano by Reena Esmail; Goldenrod Sonata for flute and piano by Sato Matsui; Jessie Montgomery's Strum for string quintet; and Bohemian Cafe for woodwind quintet and double bass by Stacy Garrop, Composer-In-Residence for the 2022 LunART Festival (May 31-June 5). As a gem of the evening, LunART will present Farrenc's Nonet in Eb Major, which is scored for a string quartet and wind quintet together. Composed in 1849, it is perhaps one of her more well-known chamber works. The music will be performed by a top notch roster of musicians: Kaleigh Acord, Dafydd Bevil, Laura Burns, Satoko Hayami, Jean Laurenz, Laura Medisky, Marie Pauls, Magdalena Sas, Midori Samson, Jose Garcia Taborda, Kris Saebo, and Iva Ugrcic.

Tickets are $20 online/at the door, and $12 for students and Members of Arts and Literature Laboratory, available at lunart.bpt.me. Doors open at 7:00 PM. The performance will also be live streamed on Thursday, November 4th at 7:30 PM and can be viewed on-demand for 72 hours following the performance.

Due to the pandemic, seating will be limited and advance tickets are recommended. Please review the Arts and Literature Laboratory's COVID-19 policy before purchasing tickets, and again before attending the event, as it may be modified based on current public health recommendations. For the health and safety of the community, masks and social distancing are required for this event.

This project is supported by Madison's creative media agency Microtone Media and a grant from the Madison Arts Commission, with additional funds from the Wisconsin Arts Board.

LunART, Inc. is a nonprofit organization with the mission of supporting, inspiring, promoting, and celebrating women's creativity in the arts. For more details about the artists, events, and programs, please visit lunartfestival.org.