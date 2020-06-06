La Crosse Community Theater's Producing Artistic Director, Grant Golson, Steps Down

La Crosse Community Theatre's Producing Artistic Director, Grant Golson has stepped down, effective June 5.

In a statement from Bradley Weber, President of the La Cross Community Theatre Board of Directors, he said, "On behalf of the executive board, I want to share that we are grateful to Mr. Golson for his creative direction, energy and enthusiasm during his time with the La Crosse Community Theatre. We wish him the best."

The theater plans to replace the position and they will begin recruiting soon.

In addition, La Crosse is making plans for new theatrical productions and educational classes. Those plans will be shared when it is safe to welcome patrons back to the theatre.

Read the full statement on La Crosse's website here.

