Jerry Seinfeld to Bring Stand-Up Comedy to Overture Hall This Spring

Get ready for a night of comedy brilliance as the legendary Jerry Seinfeld takes the stage at Overture Hall! Known for his razor-sharp wit and hilarious take on the everyday moments we all experience, Seinfeld’s newest stand-up routine will have you laughing from start to finish. From his iconic TV show “Seinfeld,” named the greatest sitcom of all time, to his Emmy-nominated projects like “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” Seinfeld has built a career out of making the mundane feel absolutely hilarious. Don’t miss your chance to see the master of observational comedy live in a show that’s guaranteed to leave you in stitches!