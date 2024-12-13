Jerry Seinfeld to Bring Stand-Up Comedy to Overture Hall This Spring

The performance will take place Friday, May 30, 2025.
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will perform on the Overture Hall stage on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 20 at 11 a.m.
