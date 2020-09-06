Jake Johnson of Marcus Theaters Chats About How Local Theaters Are Making Movie-Going Safe

Local cinemas in the Madison, WI area are beginning to reopen amidst the health crisis, with increased health and safety measures in place.

Jake Johnson of Marcus Theaters recently chatted with Channel 3000 to talk about how local theaters are taking steps to create a safe movie-viewing experience.

"A mask mandate is obviously in place statewide," he said. "There's hand sanitizer stations all throughout the building for everyone to feel comfortable. We've created signage that reminds people to keep six feet of social distancing."

Check out the full interview here.

