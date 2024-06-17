INSIDIOUS: THE FURTHER YOU FEAR is Coming to Overture Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Insidious: The Further You Fear will bring a new spine-chilling show to Overture Hall on Thursday, January 23 at 7:30 p.m. Audiences will face their deepest fears in this must-see production that promises to leave you on the edge of your seat.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26 at 11 a.m. at overture.org.



About Insidious: The Further You Fear

The terrifying world of INSIDIOUS™ comes to life in INSIDIOUS: THE FURTHER YOU FEAR, an immersive horror experience that truly blurs the lines between reality and fiction. Join a live ghost-hunting seminar led by the notorious Spectral Sightings team, only to watch as it descends into a bone-chilling nightmare, transforming the safety of our world into the ominous realm of The Further. Your courage will be tested as you meet face-to-face with the darkest entities from the INSIDIOUS™ saga in an experience so vivid and frightening that you will stay glued to your seat from start to finish.





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.