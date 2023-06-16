HAIRSPRAY, MY FAIR LADY, and More Set For Broadway in Green Bay 2023-2024 Season

The Weidner has announced the Broadway in Green Bay 2023-2024 Season. Featuring five titles direct from New York live at The Weidner. Season tickets on-sale Friday, June 16 at WeidnerCenter.com. Season Ticket Holders have exclusive access to the season lineup, keep their same seats, and save up to 13% more than single ticket buyers.

Hairspray

Friday, November 10, 2023 | 7:30 PM

You Can’t Stop the Beat! Hairspray, Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960’s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world!

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Sunday, December 10, 2023 | 4 PM

Cirque Dreams Holidaze dazzles with a brilliant and whimsical family holiday spectacular. This annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts. As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life on stage.

Jesus Christ Superstar: 50th Anniversary Tour

Friday, February 9, 2024 | 7:30 PM

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas.

My Fair Lady

Friday, March 8, 2024 | 7:30 PM

From Lincoln Center Theater and director Bartlett Sher comes “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time” (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady. Boasting such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” and “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed?

Annie

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 | 7:30 PM

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production–just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

Season tickets on-sale Friday, June 16 through Ticket Star at WeidnerCenter.com, TicketStarOnline.com, or by calling Ticket Star at 800.895.0071. Single tickets on-sale at a later date.