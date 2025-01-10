Forward Theater Presents Wisconsin Premiere Of SUMMER, 1976

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For their third production in the 2024-25 season, Forward Theater Company will present Summer, 1976 by David Auburn.

Directed by Laura Gordon and Laura Rook. Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, January 30 – February 16. The play features Colleen Madden and Heidi Armbruster, who will be alternating roles during the run.

This will be the Wisconsin premiere of Summer, 1976, which enjoyed an extended run on Broadway in the spring of 2023.

Sometimes friendships are all the fireworks you need. The summer of America's Bicentennial finds Diana, an artist, and Alice, a professor's wife, thrown together through a faculty babysitting co-op at Ohio State. As they navigate migraines and marriage crises, tantrums and road trips, they build an expansive and intimate friendship as full of possibility, and as fleeting, as summer.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased online at forwardtheater.com, or via overture.org. Tickets start at $46, can be purchased via phone at 608.258.4141. Discounts available.

Comments