Forward Theater Announces Changes to Productions in 2020-21

In response to the continuing COVID-19 crisis, Overture Center for the Arts announced today the suspension of all performances through November 2020. As a result, Forward Theater has announced a revised plan for their September production of The Lifespan of a Fact, the November production of 45 Plays for America's First Ladies, and their spring monologue festival, Within These Walls: Stories of Home.



From Artistic Director Jen Uphoff Gray: "What does this mean for Forward Theater? Well for starters, we pivot. We adapt. We embrace the opportunity to present audiences with our work in the best way we can, when we can. For those 2,300 subscribers that have already committed to us for the coming year, we hope that this plan meets their expectations and still offers the best Forward Theater experience we can provide."



The first production of the season, The Lifespan of a Fact, will be rehearsed remotely, performed and recorded on Zoom (or a similar platform). This digital performance will be shared with ticket holders online in September during its originally-scheduled timeframe. This decision is a result of both Overture's closing and current restrictions by Actor's Equity Association (AEA), the national union of professional actors and stage managers. AEA is not currently allowing any of their members to rehearse shows in person.



The second production of the season, 45 Plays for America's First Ladies, will be rescheduled from its November 2020 timeslot to May 2021. Subscribers will still have the option to choose to watch a filmed version of this production from home, as will be the case for FTC's entire season.



FTC's monologue festival, Within These Walls: Stories of Home, will be postponed from May 2021 to June 2021.



In the interim, Forward Theater will produce a series of virtual play readings with Forward Theater artists in October-December, featuring a variety of contemporary plays that never made it to the FTC stage. This series will be offered free to subscribers.



Complete details and alternate dates for 45 Plays for America's First Ladies and Within These Walls: Stories of Home are available on forwardtheater.com. For audiences that cannot attend a postponed production, or do not wish to try viewing a production online, refunds will be available.



FTC's detailed announcement:

https://forwardtheater.com/show/letter-from-jen-uphoff-gray-june-2020

Alternative dates for subscribers:

https://forwardtheater.com/tickets/2020-21-subscription-date-changes

Related Articles Shows View More Madison Stories

More Hot Stories For You