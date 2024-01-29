February 'Kids In The Rotunda' Shows Set For Overture

Looking for a fun, indoor activity for your kids this winter? Kids in the Rotunda, Madison's favorite, family-friendly, FREE Saturday arts performance series, is a great way for kids to dance and wiggle away their energy.

Overture Center's Kids in the Rotunda series is designed to captivate families of all ages. From renowned folk singers to drum lines and hilarious kid-friendly improv to vibrant Indian dance, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.

Free 45-minute performances will be held at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performances will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please email kidsintherotunda@overture.org at least one hour prior to the performance to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances.

A livestream option will be available on Feb. 17. Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or follow Overture's Kids in the Rotunda web page for updates.

Families are invited to participate in “Arts After Overture” in partnership with the Madison Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 10. The sessions provide arts experiences related to the morning's Kids in the Rotunda performance.

FEBRUARY KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA LINEUP

Saturday, Feb. 3 – Panchromatic Steel

Panchromatic Steel returns to the Rotunda stage to provide some musical sunshine with its blend of island styles, rock and jazz performed with vocals, steel drums and a variety of other instruments. Bring your dancing shoes—and don't forget to stretch before the limbo contest!

Saturday, Feb. 10 – Laura Doherty and the Heartbeats

Chicago-based Laura Doherty & The Heartbeats acoustically rocks your kid's world with breezy folk-pop tunes from her five award-winning albums, which feature her adorable puppet friends: Muddy Puddles, Paulette the Purple Dragonette and Domingo the Flamingo! This upbeat, interactive concert will have kids dancing and clapping along to Laura's original catchy tunes. Come early to take part in a sweet Valentine's photobooth!

+Art After Overture

Saturday, Feb. 17 – L.E.X. (+LIVESTREAMED)

Performances include original clean Hip-Hop music, performed and created by L.E.X. The songs of this interactive performance include different positive themes like regulating emotions, being kind to family and friends, chasing your dreams and the experiences that children might face as they grow up.

Saturday, Feb. 24 – LunART Chamber Music Collective

Immerse your family in the enchanting world of classical music with the captivating LunART Chamber Music Collective. Experience a mesmerizing woodwind quintet rendition of "Peter and the Wolf," accompanied by a narrator, sweeping children and adults on an imaginative journey. This performance offers a unique opportunity for young minds to interact with the instruments, fostering a deep connection with music. The "petting zoo for instruments" lets children touch, feel and play under skilled musicians' guidance. LunART intertwines storytelling and harmonies, introducing your family to classical music's wonders in an educational and entertaining way.

Funding provided by Madison Gas & Electric, American Girl's Fund for Children, the Evjue Foundation – the charitable arm of the Capital Times and UnityPoint Health-Meriter with additional funding from Ian's Pizza, Au Pair in America, Exact Sciences Corporation, Nelnet and contributions to Overture Center for the Arts.