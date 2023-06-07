David Sedaris Returns To Overture Hall In October

WPR presents “An Evening with David Sedaris.” Get ready for 90 minutes of continuous fun and laughter at “An Evening with David Sedaris” on Monday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in Overture Hall. Tickets ($50-70) are available starting Friday, June 9 at 11 a.m. at overture.org.

Following the release of his newest book, "Happy Go Lucky," David Sedaris, author of bestsellers "Calypso," "Naked," "Me Talk Pretty One Day" and "Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim" and regular National Public Radio contributor, takes the stage for an evening of laughter and reflection. This is a unique opportunity to see the best-selling humorist in an intimate setting. As always, Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections as well as a Q&A session and book signing. Books will be available for purchase at the event, courtesy of the UW Bookstore.