Danielle Crim Will Takeover Overture Center's Instagram Account Tomorrow

Overture Center announced today that singer-songwriter Danielle Crim will be taking over their Instagram account tomorrow. Danielle was the 2018 Teen winner of Overture's Rising Stars.

Click HERE for Overture Center's Instagram page.

Overture Center features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and five galleries where Broadway tours, national and international touring artists, ten resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 700,000 educational and artistic experiences each year.

Roughly half of the visitors are for free or low-cost community and education programs, including Kids in the Rotunda, OnStage Student Field Trips and the Jerry Awards. In addition, Overture offers a variety of venues for performances, corporate meetings, conventions, trade shows, weddings, banquets and receptions.

