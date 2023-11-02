Craig Ferguson Brings THE FANCY RASCAL TOUR To Madison This Weekend

The performance is set for November 5.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

Scottish-American comedian Craig Ferguson is ready to make you laugh with “The Fancy Rascal Tour”! Join in for a hilarious night out on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. in Capitol Theater. Tickets are available at overture.org.

Craig Ferguson is a multiple Grammy nominated, Peabody and Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, producer, director and comedian with a diverse career that encompasses film, television and the stage. He is a New York Times bestselling author and has recorded numerous standup specials for Netflix, Epix, Comedy Central and Amazon.

 

The wildly popular "Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson" ran on CBS for 10 years and remains a cult favorite on YouTube racking up millions of views every year on fan posted bootleg clips.  

 

Ferguson has achieved notable success on the North American comedy circuit and has performed to sold-out theaters all across the country, including Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall. He has five widely acclaimed stand-up comedy specials: “A Wee Bit O' Revolution” which premiere in 2009 on Comedy Central; “Does This Need to Be Said” in 2011 on EPIX and Comedy Central; “I'm Here to Help” in 2013 on Netflix, which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album; “Just Being Honest” in 2015 on EPIX, which earned him a second Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album; and “Tickle Fight” in 2017 on Netflix and the six part stand up/docu-series “Hobo Fabulous” on Amazon in 2020.

 

Co-presented with NiteLite Promotions.

 

Age recommendation: 16 and up.

 

Runtime: approximately 90 minutes.




