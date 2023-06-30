Circus Star Bello Nock Opens CIRCUS EXTREME VARIETY SHOW In Wisconsin Dells

As seen on "America's Got Talent," as the star of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus for many years, and holder of 16 Guinness World Records, Bello Nock is a beloved comic daredevil known not only for his distinctive hairdo, but for his outrageous death-defying stunts that have won over audiences around the world.

And now, he is bringing his brand new star-studded show, called "Bello's EXtreme Variety Show" to the former Palace Theater (564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South) in the Wisconsin Dells for an extended run now through November 26. Tickets are available now at Click Here.

Though Bello Nock is the name on the marquis, he is not the only world-class performer in this two-hour, family-friendly show. He will share the stage with a host of more than 20 uber-talented acts, including five who have appeared on "America's Got Talent." Bello's Circus EXtreme Variety Show lives up to its name as audiences will enjoy a variety of performances. Everything from breathtaking stunts, aerial acts, magic, lovable performing dogs, motorcycle madness, musical productions, interactive games, and of course comedy, will wow audiences in this brand-new show.

For Bello, performing is a family affair. He grew up as a seventh-generation performer who has spent many years performing in the Dells, and now his marvelously talented daughter Annaliese Nock carries on the family tradition. She has made a name for herself with her own outrageous stunts that have landed her on "America's Got Talent" and her own place in the Guinness Book of World Records. In this new show, Bello and Annaliese will perform together on the eXtreme-ly dangerous Wheel of Death, an act that had the judges of AGT holding their breath in disbelief. She will debut two new stunts including a daring straightjacket escape in which she has to free herself while suspended upside down, and a tightrope walk that takes place directly over the audience!

"This show promises to be the most fun and most unique show in the Dells this year and something families definitely won't want to miss," said Bello Nock. "I'm so excited to see the audience's reaction to what we have produced. Come have fun with us!"

Performances will be at 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM Tuesdays through Sundays with additional matinees being added starting in July. Tickets are $49.95 plus tax for adults. One child is free with purchase of a paid adult ticket. Additional children's tickets are $19.95 plus tax. Group rates are available as well. For more information, visit Click Here or www.legacyentertainmentgroup.com or call 608-432-7469.