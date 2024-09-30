Capitol Point Condo Residents Rally To Match Donations For Overture Forever Campaign

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Residents of Capitol Point condominiums are stepping up in a big way to support Overture Center’s $30 million Overture Forever Campaign. Inspired by a $400,000 kick off gift from an anonymous donor, Capitol Point residents have raised over $300,000, resulting in a $700,000 pledge to match donations made to the campaign through November 30, 2024. This match effectively doubles the impact of every dollar contributed, providing an opportunity for the community to support Overture’s long-term sustainability.

“We’re thrilled to help preserve and enhance Overture, which is such a vital part of Madison,” said Capitol Point resident Sue Bauman, who also serves on the Overture Forever Campaign Cabinet. “Living so close, we see the magic that happens at Overture every day, from school groups attending performances to families enjoying free programming like Kids in the Rotunda. It was a natural choice for us to give back.”

Capitol Point residents have long been engaged with Overture by attending programs, performances and donating to the arts, but this collective action is a first. They’ve come together to ensure Overture remains a vibrant hub for the arts in Madison, and their leadership will hopefully inspire others in the community to follow suit.

“This matching challenge is a testament to the collective power of gifts of all sizes to make a major impact,” said Emily Gruenewald, Overture’s Chief Development Officer. “It’s incredibly inspiring to see Capitol Point residents rally behind Overture and set an example of how personal investment can benefit the entire community.”

Built around the same time as the Overture Center in the early 2000s, the Capitol Point residents understand the importance of ongoing maintenance and capital investment. Just as their homes require regular updates to keep them in good condition, Overture Center, with its 400,000-square-foot complex, needs continual care and investment to remain a top-tier arts destination. Much of what keeps the building running—like its stage mechanics, lighting systems and other infrastructure—is behind the scenes but essential to the experiences guests enjoy.

“Exceptional buildings like Overture Center must be consciously cared for in order to withstand the passage of time,” said Gruenewald. “The artistry guests enjoy on our stages and in our galleries is made possible by the mostly hidden operational marvels of the building.”

Since its opening, Overture Center has become a cornerstone of Madison’s arts community, hosting an average of 700 events each year and providing over 500,000 arts experiences annually. This includes performances from its nine resident arts companies and numerous national and international touring artists. Importantly, at least 30 percent of these arts experiences are offered free or at low cost, making the arts accessible to the broader community.

Funds raised through the Overture Forever Campaign will support critical capital projects and grow Overture’s endowment, ensuring Overture’s long-term viability. The $700,000 match from Capitol Point residents will directly contribute to these efforts, doubling the impact of donations received by November 30, 2024.

Overture has already raised $22.5 million toward its $30 million goal, thanks in large part to a generous $10 million pledge from the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation and contributions from individuals, businesses, foundations and grant agencies. The Capitol Point residents’ match now provides an exciting opportunity to bring in even more support from the community during this final stretch.

“Every donation, no matter the size, will be doubled during this matching period,” said Gruenewald. “We are incredibly grateful to the Capitol Point community for leading the way with their generosity and for showing just how much Overture means to Madison.”

To donate and have your gift matched, visit overture.org/give/overture-forever . All contributions made by November 30, 2024, will be matched up to $700,000.

