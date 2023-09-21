Capital City Theatre Announces Exciting 2023-24 Season

Capital City Theatre (CCT) announces its 2023-2024 Season with a kickoff performance from Liza Minelli's former 'Piano Man' and bandleader, Johnny Rodgers.

His show, From Broadway to Bandstand, features hit songs from classic composers from Billy Joel to Elton John to Carole King and more. Catch him live on Oct 5th at the Bur Oak at 2262 Winnebago St, Madison, WI 53704. Doors open at 7:00pm. Tickets are available on the Bur Oak website https://theburoakmadison.com/.

Andrew Abrams, CCT's Artistic Director, states, “I am very excited about the new season that Capital City Theatre is bringing to Madison, as it has something for everyone. Johnny Rodgers is going to be an incredible kickoff of our Cabaret Soirée series at The Bur Oak. Johnny Rodgers' show packs in the hits. You won't want to miss it.”

The season continues with It's a Wonderful Life, a New Musical (December 8-10, at the Capital City Theatre CORE). This will be a staged reading of the classic that is sure to put everyone in the Christmas Spirit. Featuring a brand-new score, (with music by CCT Artistic Director, Andrew Abrams), Capital City Theatre hopes to make this show an annual holiday production that people look forward to each year.

In addition, CCT features world-class education through the Capital City Theatre Conservatory (CCTC). As part of this year's season, the CCTC will present Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick... Boom! (Recently made even more popular by the Netflix movie starring Andrew Garfield). We are excited to bring this show to life with performers from our “Find Your Light” program. The CCTC offers many classes and workshops, in various disciplines, throughout the whole season.

A 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2014 by Andrew Abrams and Gail Becker, Capital City Theatre is a professional regional theatre company located in Madison, Wisconsin. CCT brings together nationally recognized professional and local talent through its unforgettable performances and distinguished Conservatory training. We present diverse, cutting-edge and classic works; employ top national and local talent; and educate future stars.

For more information about Capital City Theatre's upcoming performances, to sign up for Conservatory classes, or to learn how you can support us, please visit our website at Click Here.