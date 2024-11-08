Ben Wendel And Taylor Eigsti Kick Off 'Up Close' Series at Overture

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Overture Center's “Up Close” series showcases a diverse lineup of artists from around the world in a unique, intimate setting. This musical experience transforms the Capitol Theater into a cocktail lounge and gives audiences the opportunity to sit on stage. In the first performance in the 2024/25 “Up Close” season, artists Ben Wendel and Taylor Eigsti join forces for an evening of unforgettable music on Friday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m.

New York City-based pianist and composer Taylor Eigsti has released eight albums as a bandleader, in addition to appearing on over 60 albums as a sideman. Eigsti has garnered three individual Grammy Award nominations over the years for his work as a recording artist and composer, including Best Instrumental Composition, Best Jazz Instrumental Solo and, most recently, received a 2022 Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for his eighth album as a leader, released in May 2021, entitled “Tree Falls” (GSI Records). Eigsti has also been featured on several other Grammy- nominated albums, including co-writing a featured composition with Don Cheadle for the 2017 Grammy-winning soundtrack to the motion picture “Miles Ahead.”

Grammy-nominated saxophonist Ben Wendel currently lives in Brooklyn and enjoys a varied career as a performer, composer, producer and conductor. Wendel has performed in multiple domestic and international tours with artists such as Ignacio Berroa, Tigran Hamasyan, Gerald Clayton, Eric Harland, Taylor Eigsti, Snoop Dogg and the late Prince. Wendel is a founding member of the Grammy-nominated group Kneebody. His 2023 record, “All One,” was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album category.

