Ballet HispÃ¡nico To Perform In Overture Hall May 9

From its grassroots origins as a dance school and community-based performing arts troupe, Ballet Hispánico has grown into a world class institution.

As America's leading Latino dance organization, Ballet Hispánico has been bringing individuals and communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through dance for nearly 50 years. Whether dancing on stage, in school, or in the street, Ballet Hispánico creates a space where few institutions are breaking ground.

The organization's founder, National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez, sought to give voice to the Hispanic experience and break through stereotypes. The company is a role model in and for the Latino community, is inspiring creativity and social awareness in our neighborhoods and across the country by providing access to arts education.

Now under the artistic direction of Eduardo Vilaro, the Company performs a diverse repertory by the foremost choreographers of our time as well as emerging artists. The works fuse Latin dance with classical and contemporary techniques to create a new style of concert dance in which theatricality and passion propel every move.

The choreographers represent a multitude of nationalities including Venezuela, Cuba, Trinidad, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Spain, Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia. The Company has offered over 3,350 performances to audiences of more than 2 million throughout 11 countries.

Ballet Hispánico will perform in Overture Hall Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the Overture Center Ticket Office (201 State Street), by phone (608.258.4141) or online (overture.org). Groups of 10+ may be eligible for discounted tickets; for information, please call 608.258.4159. This show is appropriate for ages six and older.

Stay after the show for a brief, informal Q&A session in the theater with the artists. Free and open to all ticket holders, as well as the general public. Events take place in the performance venue immediately following the show.

Ballet Hispánico is part of the 2018/19 Overture Presents series and was generously underwritten by Joe and Mary Ellyn Sensenbrenner.

A former principal dancer with the Ballet Hispánico Company, Eduardo Vilaro has performed throughout the United States, Europe, Central and South America. He received his early dance training on scholarship at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Center and later studied at the Martha Graham Center of Contemporary Dance. Vilaro founded and led Chicago's Luna Negra Dance Theater for 10 years, during which time he created over 20 ballets for Luna Negra and other companies. Vilaro did additional outreach work with former Ballet Hispánico director Tina Ramirez to create a broad range of educational programming for the Chicago community. Vilaro holds a BFA in Dance from Adelphi University and an MA in Interdisciplinary Art from Columbia College Chicago, where he served as Artist-in Residence at The Dance Center. He is the recipient of an NEA grant and the Ruth Page Award for his choreography. Vilaro served on the Board of Directors for Dance/USA, the national service organization for professional dance.

Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, Wis., features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and five galleries where national and international touring artists, ten resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 600,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. With the vision to provide "Extraordinary Experiences for All", Overture's mission is to "Support and elevate our community's creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts." Overture.org





