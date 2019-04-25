A BRONX TALE Touring Production Comes To Overture

Producers Tommy Mottola, the Dodgers, Tribeca Productions and Evamere Entertainment are pleased to announce that the North American Tour of A BRONX TALE, the new musical featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo, will play Overture Tuesday, May 14-Sunday, May 19, 2019.

A BRONX TALE premiered at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse to critical and popular acclaim in Spring 2016. A BRONX TALE opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre on Dec. 1, 2016, following previews from Nov.3. The show ended its Broadway run on Aug. 5, 2018, having played 700 performances and as the second longest running show in the history of the Longacre Theatre. Based on the one-man show that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s - where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love and above all else: family.

The design team for A BRONX TALE includes Beowulf Boritt, Scenic Design; William Ivey Long, Costume Design; Howell Binkley, Lighting Design; Gareth Owen, Sound Design; Paul Huntley, Hair & Wig Design; Anne Ford-Coates, Makeup Design; Tara Rubin Casting, Casting; and Robert Westley, Fight Coordinator. Music Supervision and Arrangements are by Ron Melrose and Orchestrations are by Doug Besterman. A BRONX TALE evolved from the one-man Off-Broadway play, A Bronx Tale, written and performed by Chazz Palminteri in 1989. During the original Off Broadway and subsequent Los Angeles engagements, Robert De Niro came to see the show, and brought the story and star Palminteri to the screen in 1993, making his film directorial debut in the process. Following the success of the film, Palminteri performed the one-man show A Bronx Tale on Broadway in the 2007/08 Season. A BRONX TALE's Original Broadway Cast Album is now available on Ghostlight Records in digital formats, with CDs in stores and online.

Performance schedule:

Tuesday, May 14-Thursday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m.

• Thursday performance features special interactive pre-show event and a post-show talkback with cast/crew

Friday, May 16 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 19 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

A BRONX TALE is presented by Overture Center and Broadway Across America as part of the 2018/19 Broadway at Overture Series. Tickets start at $35+ and are available at the Overture Center Ticket Office (201 State Street), by phone (608.258.4141) or online (overture.org). Groups of 10+ may be eligible for discounted tickets; for information, please call 608.258.4159. This show is appropriate for age 12 and older due to strong language and gunshot effects. Please advised this performance uses strobe lights, fog, haze & open flames.





Related Articles Shows View More Madison Stories

More Hot Stories For You