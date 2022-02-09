UNPACKING MOTHER Comes to the Market House Theatre This Week
Performances run Feb. 10 - 13 & 17 - 20, 2022.
Unpacking Mother comes to Market House Theatre beginning this week. This is the AACT NewPlayFest Winner World Premiere by Karen Schaeffer. Performances run Feb. 10 - 13 & 17 - 20, 2022.
Sisters, Cassie and Kathryn, have had little communication since Kathryn left for college. Upon their mother's death, Kathryn, long absent, returns home to help Cassie, the primary caregiver, sort through their mother's hoarded possessions. As they unpack boxes, they encounter their younger selves and unearth truths about their mother's illness and father's secrets. Unpacking allows each sister to exorcise the demons that shaped their adult lives so they can meet on the other side, open to a new relationship.
Cast:
Anna Tamaoka, Cassie
Amber Taylor, Kathryn
Crew:
Playwright, Karen Schaeffer
Director, Kathy Pingel
Set Designer, Tom Hansen
Lighting Designer, Michael Cochran
Costume Designer, Davin Belt
Technical Director, Jerome Veit
Assistant Director/Stage Manager, Denise Bristol
Dramaturgs: Kathy Pingel, Brian Johnson, Dr. Caitlin Powell
Props: Michael Cochran, Denise Bristol, Amber Dawn, Anna Tamaoka
Performances:
Feb. 10 - 13 & 17 - 20
Thursday - Saturdays: 7 PM
2nd Saturday & Sunday matinees: 2:30 PM
The playwright, director, members of AACT and Dramatic Publishing will all be in attendance on opening night, February 10 at 7 PM. Get tickets for this historic opening night!