UNPACKING MOTHER Comes to the Market House Theatre This Week

Unpacking Mother comes to Market House Theatre beginning this week. This is the AACT NewPlayFest Winner World Premiere by Karen Schaeffer. Performances run Feb. 10 - 13 & 17 - 20, 2022.

Sisters, Cassie and Kathryn, have had little communication since Kathryn left for college. Upon their mother's death, Kathryn, long absent, returns home to help Cassie, the primary caregiver, sort through their mother's hoarded possessions. As they unpack boxes, they encounter their younger selves and unearth truths about their mother's illness and father's secrets. Unpacking allows each sister to exorcise the demons that shaped their adult lives so they can meet on the other side, open to a new relationship.

Cast:

Anna Tamaoka, Cassie

Amber Taylor, Kathryn

Crew:

Playwright, Karen Schaeffer

Director, Kathy Pingel

Set Designer, Tom Hansen

Lighting Designer, Michael Cochran

Costume Designer, Davin Belt

Technical Director, Jerome Veit

Assistant Director/Stage Manager, Denise Bristol

Dramaturgs: Kathy Pingel, Brian Johnson, Dr. Caitlin Powell

Props: Michael Cochran, Denise Bristol, Amber Dawn, Anna Tamaoka

Performances:

Feb. 10 - 13 & 17 - 20

Thursday - Saturdays: 7 PM

2nd Saturday & Sunday matinees: 2:30 PM

The playwright, director, members of AACT and Dramatic Publishing will all be in attendance on opening night, February 10 at 7 PM. Get tickets for this historic opening night!