The Louisville Orchestra Will Hold Its First Performance At The City's Newest Performance Venue

The Louisville Orchestra will hold its first performance - titled "Teddy's Soundcheck" - at the city's newest state-of-the-art performance venue, Old Forester's Paristown Hall, on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. The concert will feature Louisville Orchestra conductor and music director Teddy Abrams and musicians performing music of traditional and contemporary American composers and the opening and closing sections of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony. The concert features music of exciting young American composers Ellen Reid (2019 Pulitzer Prize winner) and Mason Bates (Grammy Award winner), including some "orchestral electronica." Meanwhile, the performance will be projected via live feed on an exterior building screen, allowing guests to watch and experience the show with full sound at no charge from the outdoor garden area. The garden is a gift from local civic leader Christy Brown.

"We have been working hard and patiently looking forward to the moment when this new addition to the Paristown neighborhood meets its full intended potential," said Kim Baker, president and CEO of The Kentucky Center, which owns and manages Old Forester's Paristown Hall. "It will truly be a commemorative night when the neighborhood, the community and arts supporters can celebrate the garden space and the achievement of bringing arts to the people in a fun, exciting and collaborative way."

The event will formally introduce the new garden - named Christy's Garden, after Mrs. Brown - and demonstrate how the outdoor space will be utilized in the future to connect the community to the arts. Attendees who wish to see the performance from inside the venue can purchase tickets at kentuckycenter.org. Ticket prices start at $20. Viewing the event from the outdoor garden is free, reservations for the garden are not required.

Described as a stand-up concert party, the show will include pre-show festivities in the garden at 6:30 p.m., special local musical guests, a live post-show DJ and more.

Here is the agenda for the event:

p.m. Festivities in the Garden- Music, Food & Games; Featuring River City Drum Corp, Louisville Folk School, Louisville Academy of Music and Ben Sollee

p.m. Louisville Orchestra Presents Teddy's Soundcheck

p.m. Old Forester's Paristown Hall Doors Open for Post-Show DJ Party

"We're taking some risks and trying something new, thus creating a fun event that underscores how music truly connects us all," said Teddy Abrams, Louisville Orchestra music director. "This night promises to be unlike any other orchestral performance ever experienced in Louisville."

Teddy's Soundcheck will include several musical pieces in the program:

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man

Samuel Barber: Second Essay for Orchestra, Op. 17

Charles IVES: The Unanswered Question

Mason BATES: Auditorium, for orchestra and electronica

Ellen REID: Petrichor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Movement 1 and 2

Post show DJ(s) until approximately 11:30 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, the outdoor garden portion of the event will be cancelled, but the indoor concert will still take place.

About The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

The mission of The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts is to build lifelong relationships with the arts. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, The Center, along with the other agencies, seek to preserve and promote the history, heritage and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations comprise the family of venues under The Kentucky Center umbrella:

The Kentucky Center is located at 501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY 40202

The Brown Theatre is located at 315 West Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202

Old Forester's Paristown Hall is located at 724 Brent Street, Louisville KY 40204





