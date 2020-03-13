The Liminal Playhouse Presents PUNTS By Sarah Page

Artistic Director Tony Prince and Producing Director Richard McGrew have announced the opening of the U.S. premiere of "Punts" by Sarah Page on March 26.



"Punts" is a British comedy that explores the relationships between a husband and wife, their mentally disabled twenty-five year old son and the sex worker they hire to help him lose his virginity.



Director Tony Prince calls this play "both hilarious and moving, a thoughtful and empathetic exploration of the difficulties of parental decision making ."



The cast includes Brian Hinds as Alastair, Sloan Malone as Julia, Teresa Willis as Antonia and Wes Yunker as Jack. The technical team consists of Scenic Designer Eric Allgeier, Lighting Designer Lindsay Krupski, Costume Designer Tony Prince and Sound Designer Richard McGrew.



Showtimes are March 26, 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m., March 29 at 2:00 p.m., April 2, 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m and April 5 at 2:00 p.m.



All performances will be at The Henry Clay Theatre, 604 South Third Street, Louisville, KY.



Tickets are $20 in advance or $22 day of show. Advance tickets are available at TheLiminalPlayhouse.org or by calling (502) 553-8056.





