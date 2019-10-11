The Liminal Playhouse Opens HAUNTING JULIA

Just in time for the Halloween season, artistic director Tony Prince and producing director Richard McGrew continue The Liminal Playhouse's fifth season with "Haunting Julia" by Alan Ayckbourn.

Directed by Tony Prince, "Haunting Julia" features Tom Luce as Joe, a grieving father, Melinda Beck as Julia, a young composer whose attic bedroom Joe has turned into a museum in her honor twelve years after her death, Jason M. Jones, Julia's boyfriend at the time of her death, and Brian West, a psychic whom Joe has invited to the museum to investigate some unusual phenomena.

This unsettling play explores the liminal space between life and death. When is it the right time to let go of the dead... and who decides?

The design team consists of scenic designer Joey Arena, lighting designer Jesse AlFord, costume designer Tony Prince and sound designer Richard McGrew.

Showtimes are October 24, 25, 26, 31 and November 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m and October 27 and November 3 at 2:00 p.m.

All performances are at The Henry Clay Theatre, 604 S. 3rd St., Louisville, KY.

Tickets are $22 day of show or $20 in advance at https://TheLiminalPlayhouse.org.

The Liminal Playhouse's fifth season will continue in the spring with "Punts" by Sarah Page running March 26 through April 5 and "The Houseguests" by Harry Kondoleon running May 28 through June 7.







