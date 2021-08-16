The Liminal Playhouse Announces 2021 – 2022 Season

Artistic Director Tony Prince and Producing Director Richard McGrew have announced the sixth season of The Liminal Playhouse, again consisting of four Louisville premieres.



The season will open with "Punts" by Sarah Page on August 19. Originally set to open in March of 2020, the production opens this week with the original cast and designers. This 2017 British play explores the relationships between a husband and wife, their mentally disabled twenty-five-year-old son and the prostitute they hire to help him lose his virginity. It will run August 19 - August 29, 2021.

The second show, originally scheduled to close the 2019 - 2020 season, is "The Houseguests" by Harry Kondoleon, the playwright who wrote "Christmas on Mars," which opened The Liminal Playhouse's first season. John and Vera are "welcoming" Manny and Gale to their home as houseguests, but this will be a visit far from what anyone could ever expect. The Village Voice described the play's 1993 debut as "horrific, postmodern high comedy." The production dates will be October 14 - October 24, 2021.

The third show is "How to Transcend a Happy Marriage" by Sarah Ruhl. Are the conventions and boundaries of traditional marriage conducive to the highest level of intimacy and happiness people are capable of? Four middle-aged longtime friends find themselves facing this question when they meet Pip, a polyamorous woman in her twenties, who can dance and sing and slaughter animals. This show will run March 24 - April 3, 2022.

The season will end with "Edward Gant's Amazing Feats of Loneliness" by Anthony Neilson. Written in 2008 but set in 1881, this play is the final performance of a Victorian theatre troupe led by an opium addict. An odd combination of melodrama, comedy and fairy tale, it's a strange, and at times grotesque, exploration of loneliness, the ephemeral nature of life, and the nature of theatre itself. This production will run May 26 - June 5, 2022.



Prince says, "It's great to be back in production again. Everyone please get vaccinated!"



All performances will be at The Henry Clay Theatre, 604 South Third Street, Louisville, KY.

Season subscriptions are available online at TheLiminalPlayhouse.org or by calling 502-553-8056.